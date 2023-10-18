NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers claimed S Jaylin Hawkins off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed DB Raheem Layne on injured reserve.

Chiefs

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Julio Jones to their practice squad.

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets traded WR Mecole Hardman to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.
  • Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks promoted WR Cody Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed WR Cody White and OT Greg Eiland to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released QB Holton Ahlers from their practice squad.  

Steelers

  • Steelers released CB Desmond King. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed CB Darius Rush off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. 

Texans

Vikings

