NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/18

Broncos
- Broncos re-signed WR Michael Bandy to their practice squad.
- Broncos signed Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated QB Kyler Murray and S Budda Baker to return from the PUP list and injured reserve respectively. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived RB Tony Jones. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers claimed S Jaylin Hawkins off of waivers from the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed DB Raheem Layne on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Jets traded WR Mecole Hardman to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated CB Jalen Ramsey to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Julio Jones to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons waived S Jaylinn Hawkins. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed S Micah Abernathy to their active roster.
- Falcons signed RB Jacob Saylors to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Justin Pugh to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived TE Lawrence Cager.
- Giants placed OT Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed G Jalen Mayfield to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Nathan Rourke to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets traded WR Mecole Hardman to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB Patrick Taylor and DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released DE Manny Jones and WR T.J. Luther from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.
- Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Myles Gaskin off of the Vikings’ practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed S Andrew Adams to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks promoted WR Cody Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed WR Cody White and OT Greg Eiland to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released QB Holton Ahlers from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers released CB Desmond King. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed CB Darius Rush off of the Chiefs’ practice squad.
Texans
- Texans claimed EDGE Myjai Sanders off waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed S Eric Murray on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB Alex Austin to their practice squad.
- Texans signed CB D’Angelo Ross to their active roster.
- Texans released LB Cory Littleton.
Vikings
- Vikings placed OLB Marcus Davenport on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings designated WR Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve.
- Vikings activated RB Kene Nwangwu from injured reserve.
