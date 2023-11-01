NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/1

Bengals

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed DL Patrick O’Connor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DT Travis Bell off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

  • Jets promoted OL Chris Glaser to the active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed DT Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
  • Jets released DE Elerson Smith from their practice squad.  
  • Jets designated OT Duane Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Lions

Raiders

  • Raiders signed LB Isaac Darkangelo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed QB Dresser Winn to their practice squad.

Ravens

Seahawks

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed CB Joejuan Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings released C.J. Coldon Jr. from their practice squad.
  • Vikings designated G Chris Reed to return from injured reserve.

