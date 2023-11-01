NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/1

Bengals
- Bengals signed TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed LB Clay Johnston to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DL Patrick O’Connor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed QB Jeff Driskel, WR Andre Baccellia, WR Daniel Arias and RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed TE Nick Vannett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated WR Richie James to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OL Ike Boettger to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated LT Terron Armstead to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles promoted WR Julio Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Eagles designated OL Cam Jurgens to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Travis Bell off of the Bears’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets promoted OL Chris Glaser to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DT Bruce Hector to their practice squad.
- Jets released DE Elerson Smith from their practice squad.
- Jets designated OT Duane Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed LS Jake McQuaide to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Isaac Darkangelo to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Darrell Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed QB Dresser Winn to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens designated DB Daryl Worley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Cody Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed RB J.J. Taylor and C Lecitus Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Joejuan Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released C.J. Coldon Jr. from their practice squad.
- Vikings designated G Chris Reed to return from injured reserve.
