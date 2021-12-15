NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to their practice squad.

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed DB Breon Borders off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Cardinals designated TE David Wells to return from injured reserve. 

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed CB Damon Arnette to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins claimed LB Calvin Munson off of waivers from the Patriots.
  • Dolphins elevated S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster.
  • Dolphins designated RB Malcolm Brown to return from injured reserve.

Eagles

  • Eagles designated OL Jack Anderson to return from injured reserve. 

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

  • Lions activated C Evan Brown from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Lions designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve. 
  • Lions activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured list. 

Packers

  • Packers activated QB Jordan Love from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed C Michal Menet to their practice squad.

Patriots

  • Patriots placed OT Yasir Durant on the COVID-19 list. 

Panthers

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints designated TE Adam Trautman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed OL Will Clapp to their practice squad.
  • Saints activated RB Ty Montgomery from the COVID-19 list.

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

