NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/15

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Lavert Hill and OL Wyatt Miller to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Thakarius Keyes to their practice squad.
- Bears placed OL Larry Borom on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated LB A.J. Klein from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed QB Baker Mayfield, CB Troy Hill, DT Malik McDowell, S John Johnson, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo and DB Nate Meadors on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to their active roster.
- Browns signed TE Nick Guggemos, WR Alexander Hollins, and OT Elijah Nkansah to their practice squad.
- Browns claimed DT Josiah Bronson off of waivers from the Saints.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed RB Kenjon Barner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers designated DB Rashard Robinson for return from injured reserve.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB Breon Borders off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals designated TE David Wells to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed LB Willie Gay on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated LB Malik Jefferson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed S Will Redmond to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated S Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DT Justin Hamilton to their practice squad.
- Cowboys released DB Deante Burton from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Damon Arnette to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins claimed LB Calvin Munson off of waivers from the Patriots.
- Dolphins elevated S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster.
- Dolphins designated RB Malcolm Brown to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles designated OL Jack Anderson to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons designated LB Daren Bates to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants placed WR John Ross, DE Oshane Ximines, LB Cam Brown, CB Aaron Robinson and S Xavier McKinney on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets designated RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft and DL Bryce Huff to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated C Evan Brown from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions designated CB A.J. Parker to return from injured reserve.
- Lions activated WR Javon McKinley from the practice squad injured list.
Packers
- Packers activated QB Jordan Love from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed C Michal Menet to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed OT Yasir Durant on the COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers designated QB Sam Darnold and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed OLB Justin Hollins, TE Johnny Mundt and TE Jared Pinkney on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed QB Josh Johnson off of the Jets’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints designated TE Adam Trautman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OL Will Clapp to their practice squad.
- Saints activated RB Ty Montgomery from the COVID-19 list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Tanner Muse to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed WR Matt Cole and S Josh Jones to their practice squad.
- Seahawks placed DB Gavin Heslop on injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers placed DT Montravius Adams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed OL B.J. Finney on injured reserve.
- Steelers designated OL J.C. Hassenauer to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans designated DL Jordan Jenkins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed LB Christian Kirksey, DB A.J. Moore and DL DeMarcus Walker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed RB Darius Anderson to their practice squad.
- Texans placed WR Davion Davis on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans designated OLB Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Nate Brooks to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed WRs Darrius Shepherd and Damion Ratley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed QB Kyle Allen, LB Milo Eifler, S Darrick Forrest, DT Matt Ioannidis, T Cornelius Lucas, TE Sammis Reyes, CB Troy Apke and WR Cam Sims on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington designated T Sam Cosmi to return from injured reserve.
- Washington signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and DT Tyler Clark to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
