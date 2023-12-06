NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed LB Durell Nchami to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed DT C.J. Brewer to their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Saints

  • Saints placed DT Malcolm Roach and S Marcus Maye on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Saints claimed LB Monty Rice off waivers from the Titans. 
  • Saints signed DT PJ Mustipher to their practice squad. 

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

