NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/6

Bills
- Bills designated TE Dawson Knox and CB Kaiir Elam to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Durell Nchami to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns designated CB Cameron Mitchell to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DT C.J. Brewer to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers designated WR Josh Palmer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed TE Sean McKeon on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated TE Peyton Hendershot from injured reserve.
- Cowboys designated OT Matt Waletzko to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed DT Justin Ellis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released S Verone McKinley from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles waived LB Christian Elliss.
- Eagles signed LB Shaquille Leonard. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed WR Greg Ward to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons designated DL LaCale London to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed QB Matt Barkley to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated TE Kenny Yeboah from injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WRs Cam Sims and Jalen Camp to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots declined to activate OT Riley Reiff from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated DB Brandon Facyson and LB Kana’i Mauga to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed K Mason Crosby to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed DT Malcolm Roach and S Marcus Maye on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints claimed LB Monty Rice off waivers from the Titans.
- Saints signed DT PJ Mustipher to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB SaRodorick Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DB Adrian Amos and DB Kris Boyd. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed P Ty Zentner to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Otis Reese IV to their active roster.
- TItans signed LB JoJo Domann to their practice squad.
