NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/11

49ers
- 49ers released WR Kevin White. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Donald Payne.
- 49ers signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived DB Tim Harris from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed TE Demetrius Harris, DL Margus Hunt, DL Jack Crawford and DL Josh Mauro. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived S Jamal Carter, OL Ryan Pope, S Donald Rutledge, and TE Cary Angeline.
- Cardinals placed WR Andy Isabella on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles WR Michael Walker reverted to injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants waived DL R.J. McIntosh. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed DT Elijah Qualls.
- Giants waived WR Derrick Dillon from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Javon Leake. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived RB Michael Warren with an injury designation.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Josh Bynes. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DB Delano Hill from the PUP list with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed Ethan Westbrooks. (NFLTR)
- Raiders WR Trey Quinn reverted to injured reserve.
- Raiders waived DB Shaun Crawford.
- Raider activated LB Divine Deablo from the PUP list.
Rams
- Rams claimed OT Ryan Pope off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DE Aldon Smith. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed LB Lakiem Williams.
Texans
- Texans signed RB Darius Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Damon Hazelton.
- Texans placed CB Bradley Roby on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed TE Gabe Holmes. (NFLTR)
- Titans TE Donnie Ernsberger reverted to injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings activated WR Myron Mitchell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!