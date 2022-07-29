NFL Transactions: Friday 7/29

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Tomasi Laulil.
Bears
- Bears activated DL Sam Kamara from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated OLB Christopher Allen from the PUP list.
Browns
- Browns claimed DB Jovante Moffatt off of waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed TE Bug Howard. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers activated OL Sadarius Hutcherson from the PUP list.
- Buccaneers waived P Sterling Hofrichter.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Christian Ringo and DL Antwaun Woods. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Matt Dickerson and TE David Wells.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated CB Quandre Mosely from the PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed K Elliott Fry. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived K Andrew Mevis.
Jets
- Jets waived LB Javin White. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed OT Darrin Paulo. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived LB Natrez Patrick.
Packers
- Packers activated WR Sammy Watkins, OLB Randy Ramsey and DL Akial Byers from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Duke Dawson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Josh Hammond. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated C David Andrews from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated P Jake Bailey from the NFI list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed RB Austin Walker. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived RB Xavier Jones with an injury designation.
- Rams signed RB Trey Ragas. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR D.K. Metcalf to a three-year, $72M extension. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks re-signed OL J.R. Sweezy. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed CB Shakur Brown. (NFLTR)
