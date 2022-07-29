NFL Transactions: Friday 7/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DL Tomasi Laulil.

Bears

Broncos

  • Broncos activated OLB Christopher Allen from the PUP list. 

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed TE Bug Howard. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers activated OL Sadarius Hutcherson from the PUP list.
  • Buccaneers waived P Sterling Hofrichter.

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts released DE Bryan Cox Jr. (NFLTR)
  • Colts re-signed DL Caevon Patton.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activated CB Quandre Mosely from the PUP list.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Seahawks

Titans

  • Titans signed CB Shakur Brown. (NFLTR)

