NFL Transactions: Monday 11/8

  • Falcons signed DL Anthony Rush to their roster. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured list.
  • Falcons released K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.
  • Falcons waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve.

  • Patriots waived OL James Ferentz. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from their practice squad. 

  • Seahawks designated QB Russell Wilson, WR Dee Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Washington signed C Jon Toth to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

