NFL Transactions: Monday 11/8

Bears
- Bears waived WR Breshad Perriman. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated RB David Montgomery from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears activated OL Germain Ifedi from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated LBs Cassius Marsh and Sam Kamara to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills signed CB Nick McCloud to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed QB Drew Lock on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated CB Duke Dawson Jr from the PUP list.
Browns
- Browns waived CB Herb Miller.
- Browns placed RB John Kelly on COVID-19 list.
- Browns placed WR Lawrence Cager on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Anthony Rush to their roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured list.
- Falcons released K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.
- Falcons waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants released RB Dexter Williams from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Jordan Wilkins and WR John Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released RB Kerrith Whyte Jr from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets waived P Thomas Morstead. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions designated QB Tim Boyle to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Darren Fells and WR Tom Kennedy. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed TE Brock Wright to their active roster.
- Lions placed WR Javon McKinley on the practice squad injured list.
Panthers
- Panthers waived RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed LT Cameron Erving and C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed P Lachian Edwards to their active roster.
- Panthers activated DE Frank Herron from the suspended list.
Patriots
- Patriots waived OL James Ferentz. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released C Drake Jackson and FB Ben Mason from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR DeSean Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived CB Damon Arnette. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated TE Nick Boyle from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens designated G Ben Cleveland to return from injured reserve.
- Ravens placed S DeShon Elliott on injured reserve.
- Ravens signed S Jordan Richards to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints activated LB Chase Hansen from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated QB Russell Wilson, WR Dee Eskridge and CB Nigel Warrior to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated TE Kevin Rader to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed S Harrison Smith on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn to their active roster.
- Vikings placed LB Ryan Connelly and practice squad OT Timon Parris on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed C Jon Toth to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
