NFL Transactions: Monday 5/17

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Marqise Lee. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived WR Austin Proehl.
Bears
- Bears signed WR Chris Lacy. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived LB Michael Pinckney.
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Trent Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed seven draft picks. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed LB Joe Giles-Harris. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed QB Case Cookus. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed OLB Pita Taumoepenu and OT Cody Conway. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived LB David Curry and OT Ryan Pope. (NFLTR)
- Broncos re-signed ERFA OT Calvin Anderson.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Antonio Hamilton. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed TE Jerell Adams. (NFLTR)
-
Buccaneers signed S Curtis Riley and RB Troymaine Pope. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Tae Hayes. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived S Chris Miller and WR Darece Roberson.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released WR Tajae Sharpe. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp.
- Chiefs signed WR Daurice Fountain and DB Manny Patterson.
Colts
- Colts signed K Eddy Pineiro. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed DE Ryan Kerrigan. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Olive Sagapolu. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DL Eli Ankou. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL Eli Howard. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed RB Corey Clement. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Kelvin Benjamin. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived RB Jordan Chunn and TE Nate Weiting. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived RB Ryquell Armstead. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed sixth-round WR Jalen Camp.
Lions
- Lions signed DB Alijah Holder, CB Alex Brown and TE Charlie Taumoepeau. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed S Delano Hill and DE Kendall Donnerson. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived K Matt Ammendola, LB Daniel Bituli and DT P.J. Johnson. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed G Alex Redmond and C James Ferentz. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed fifth-round DE Earnest Brown, seventh-round RB Jake Funk, seventh-round WR Ben Skowronek, and seventh-round EDGE Chris Garrett. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Lorenzo Neal, LB Quentin Poling and OT Kyle Murphy. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DB Ken Crawley. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DB Shyheim Carter. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Kalija Lipscomb. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Rashard Davis and LB Davin Bellamy.
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Amari Henderson and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed CB Parry Nickerson. (NFLTR)
