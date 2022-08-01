NFL Transactions: Monday 8/1

Nate Bouda
49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos activated WR K.J. Hamler from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns activated RT Jack Conklin from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed WR Derrick Dillon.
  • Browns waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation

Cardinals

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DT Antonio Valentino. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks activated OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list.  

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Javon McKinley. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived DE Tyree Johnson

Texans

  • Texans released QB Kevin Hogan. (NFLTR)
  • Texans activated TE Teagan Quitoriano from the PUP list. 

Titans

Vikings

