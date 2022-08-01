NFL Transactions: Monday 8/1

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Akeem Spence. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DL Maurice Hurst on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos activated WR K.J. Hamler from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated RT Jack Conklin from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed WR Derrick Dillon.
- Browns waived WR Isaiah Weston with an injury designation
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DB Jarrod Wilson. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DB Jarren Williams with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets activated RB Tevin Coleman from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed RB Justin Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed WR Corey Sutton on the retired list.
Panthers
- Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed P Jake Bailey to a four-year, $13.5M extension. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated DB Myles Bryant, DB Jonathan Jones and DB Jabrill Peppers from injured lists. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Curtis Bolton. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed LB Micah Kiser on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated LB Pete Werner from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DT Antonio Valentino. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks activated OLB Tyreke Smith from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Javon McKinley. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived DE Tyree Johnson.
Texans
- Texans released QB Kevin Hogan. (NFLTR)
- Texans activated TE Teagan Quitoriano from the PUP list.
Titans
- Titans activated TE Tommy Hudson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Nate Hairston from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
