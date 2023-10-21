NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/21

Bears
- Bears activated OL Doug Kramer Jr. from injured reserve.
- Bears elevated CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bears released OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills elevated DT Kendal Vickers to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos activated EDGE Baron Browning from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve.
- Broncos signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad and elevated him to their active roster.
- Broncos released WR Michael Bandy from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker and LB Charlie Thomas III to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed RB Deon Jackson to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated S Budda Baker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated CB Garrett Williams from the non-football injury list.
- Cardinals elevated RB Damien Williams and CB Bobby Price to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Keelan Doss and S Mark Webb Jr. to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DL Charles Omenihu to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed WR Montrell Washington to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated DL Abdullah Anderson & CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated RB Jeff Wilson Jr from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated TE Tanner Conner to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Julio Jones and CB Mekhi Garner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated TE Tucker Fisk and DL LaCale London to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and OL Jalen Mayfield to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived QB Nathan Rourke. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated DL Josh Paschal from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions released TE Darrell Daniels.
- Lions elevated RBs Mohamed Ibrahim and Devine Ozigbo to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers activated CB Eric Stokes from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Packers released LB Justin Hollins.
Patriots
- Patriots activated CB Jack Jones from injured reserve.
- Patriots activated ST Cody Davis from the PUP list.
- Patriots placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated WR Jalen Reagor and DT Trysten Hill to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DB Cornell Armstrong to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Kyren Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated RB Darrell Henderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated CB DeAndre Houston-Carson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived OL Ben Brown.
- Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston Jr to their active roster.
- Seahawks elevated RB SaRodorick Thompson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR Diontae Johnson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed TE Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve.
