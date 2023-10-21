NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears activated OL Doug Kramer Jr. from injured reserve. 
  • Bears elevated CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bears released OT Austen Pleasants from their practice squad. 

Bills

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker and LB Charlie Thomas III to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed RB Deon Jackson to their active roster.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals activated S Budda Baker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals activated CB Garrett Williams from the non-football injury list. 
  • Cardinals elevated RB Damien Williams and CB Bobby Price to their active roster. 

Chargers

Chiefs

Commanders

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated TE Tucker Fisk and DL LaCale London to their active roster. 

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived QB Nathan Rourke. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed C Joey Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived OL Ben Brown.
  • Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston Jr to their active roster. 
  • Seahawks elevated RB SaRodorick Thompson to their active roster. 

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply