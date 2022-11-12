NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/12

  • Chiefs elevated DB Ugo Amadi to their active roster. 

  • Dolphins signed S Verone McKinley to their active roster.
  • Dolphins elevated OT Kion Smith to their active roster.

  • Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine to their active roster.
  • Packers elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and LB La’Darius Hamilton to their active roster.
  • Packers placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

  • Raiders elevated DT Kyle Peko to their active roster. 

  • Seahawks elevated LB Vi Jones to the active roster.
  • Seahawks place LB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

