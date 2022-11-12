NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/12

49ers
- 49ers activated RB Elijah Mitchell, DE Jordan Willis, T Colton McKivitz and LB Azeez Al-Shaair from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated DT T.Y. McGill to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears activated WR Byron Pringle from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated DE Gerri Green and S Harrison Hand to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated RB Duke Johnson and CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated OT Quinn Bailey and DE Jonathan Harris to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns activated RB Jerome Ford from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DT Roderick Perry II to their active roster.
- Browns waived DE Isaac Rochell.
- Browns elevated LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and TE Miller Forristall to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Ryan Smith and LB Ulysees Gilbert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed C Rodney Hudson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated S Charles Washington from the injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated OL Rashaad Coward to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed RB Larry Rountree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DB Ugo Amadi to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts activated WR Ashton Dulin from injured reserve.
- Colts placed LB Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and RB Jordan Wilkins to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated RB Qadree Ollison and OL Dakoda Shepley to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed S Verone McKinley to their active roster.
- Dolphins elevated OT Kion Smith to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated TE Lawrence Cager and DT Henry Mondeaux to their active roster.
- Giants activated OT Matt Peart from the PUP list.
Lions
- Lions activated FB Jason Cabinda from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
- Lions elevated WR Stanley Berryhill and LB Jarrad Davis to their active roster.
Packers
- Packers signed CB Corey Ballentine to their active roster.
- Packers elevated K Ramiz Ahmed and LB La’Darius Hamilton to their active roster.
- Packers placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated RB Kyren Williams, G Coleman Shelton, and DB Quentin Lake from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived RB Malcolm Brown.
- Rams elevated TE Jared Pinkney to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints placed C Erik McCoy on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed C Josh Andrews to their active roster.
- Saints elevated DB Bryce Thompson and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Vi Jones to the active roster.
- Seahawks place LB Cullen Gillaspia on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated OLB T.J. Watt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed CB William Jackson on injured reserve.
- Steelers elevated S Elijah Riley to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated WR Treylon Burks and DB Elijah Molden from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed LB Zach Cunningham and DB Josh Thompson on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated DL Larrell Murchison and WR C.J. Board to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed CB Duke Shelley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings elevated TE Nick Muse to their active roster.
