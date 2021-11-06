NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/6

49ers
- 49ers placed DE Dee Ford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived DT Zach Kerr.
- 49ers activated TE George Kittle, K Robbie Gould and RB Jeff Wilson from injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated LB Tyrell Adams and S Tony Jefferson to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills signed OL Jamil Douglas to their active roster.
- Bills elevated TE Quintin Morris and QB Davis Webb to their active roster.
- Bills placed OL Jon Feliciano on injured reserve.
- Bills placed QB Mitchell Trubisky on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated DE Jonathan Harris, OL Austin Schlottmann and ILB Barrington Wade to their active roster.
- Broncos activated CB Mike Ford from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns activated FB Andy Janovich and C Nick Harris from injured reserve.
- Browns placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns elevated DT Sheldon Day and TE Miller Forristall to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DL J.J. Watt and DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated C Rodney Hudson from injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed TE David Wells to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated DL Josh Mauro, LB Joe Walker, WR Greg Dortch and CB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated WR Maurice Ffrench and CB Kiondre Thomas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.
- Cowboys placed TE Blake Jarwin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed NT Justin Hamilton to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated LB Vince Biegel and WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated TE Tyree Jackson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated WR John Hightower and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated RB Qadree Ollison and DL Anthony Rush to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and LB Trent Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated QB Blake Bortles to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers activated RB Christian McCaffrey and S Myles Hartsfield from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated P Lachlan Edwards and WR Willie Snead to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated WR Kristian Wilkerson to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated WR Marcell Ateman to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated CB Darious Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated DB Antoine Brooks and DL Marquise Copeland to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated TE Eric Tomlinson and G Reginald McKenzie to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints placed QB Jameis Winston on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans activated QB Tyrod Taylor from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed LB Christian Kirksey on injured reserve.
- Texans elevated DB Jonathan Owens to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans activated LB Jayon Brown and OL Aaron Brewer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB D’Onta Foreman to their active roster.
- Titans placed FB Khari Blasingame on Injured Reserve.
- Titans released OLB John Simon.
- Titans signed LB Dylan Cole and OL Daniel Munyer to their practice squad.
- Titans elevated LB Dylan Cole and DB Chris Jones to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed C Cohl Cabral and C Spencer Pulley to their practice squad.
- Vikings released DE Nate Orchard from their practice squad
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!