NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/10

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins elevated WR River Cracraft and S Verone McKinley III to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to their active roster.

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets elevated T Grant Hermanns to their active roster. 

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers elevated LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints elevated DT Christian Ringo from the practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed OT Tanner Owen to their practice squad.
  • Saints released C Nick Martin from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

  • Titans elevated LB Joe Jones and RB Trenton Cannon to their active roster.

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn to their active roster.

