NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/10

49ers
- 49ers elevated S Tashaun Gipson Sr and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears re-signed DL Mike Pennel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears elevated Pennel and OL Dieter Eiselen to the active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated LB Jordan Kusnazyk and DE Isaac Rochell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated LB Genard Avery to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed OL Max Garcia off of the Giants’ practice squad.
- Cardinals placed OL Cody Ford on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated DB Jace Whittaker and LB Devon Kennard to their active roster.
- Cardinals waived DB Javelin Guidry.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated TE Richard Rodgers and DB Kemon Hall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Daurice Fountain and LB Elijah Lee to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts promoted CB Tony Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated QB Cooper Rush and K Brett Maher to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR River Cracraft and S Verone McKinley III to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated TE Anthony Firkser to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DL Abdullah Anderson.
Giants
- Giants elevated DB Tony Jefferson and OLB Quincy Roche to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets elevated T Grant Hermanns to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated RB Justin Jackson and LB Anthony Pittman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DL Levi Onwuzurike on injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers elevated S Micah Abernathy and WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated LB Arron Mosby to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated S Matthias Farley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated LB Steven Means to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated DT Christian Ringo from the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed OT Tanner Owen to their practice squad.
- Saints released C Nick Martin from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed DE Demone Harris to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Kevin Pierre-Louis to their active roster.
- Texans placed DE Mario Addison on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated QB Jeff Driskel and WR Chris Conley to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans elevated LB Joe Jones and RB Trenton Cannon to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn to their active roster.
