NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/24

49ers
- 49ers elevated DT Akeem Spence to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated LB Joe Thomas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated LB Keandre Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed S Micah Hyde on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DT Brandin Bryant and DT Prince Emili to their active roster.
- Bills elevated OL Greg Mancz and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Kendall Hinton and DL Jonathan Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Cole Beasley and G John Molchon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated WR Andre Baccellia and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated TE Richard Rodgers to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated K Matt Ammendola and DB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated K Chase McLaughlin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated DT Benning Potoa’e and DE William Bradley-King to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated OT Larnel Coleman and WR River Cracraft to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevate WR Frank Darby to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated LB Anthony Pittman and T Dan Skipper to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster.
- Packers elevated WR Juwann Winfree to their active roster.
- Packers placed WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers elevated DT Daviyon Nixon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Harvey Langi to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated G Alex Bars and S Matthias Farley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed WR Van Jefferson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed DB Grant Haley to their active roster.
- Rams elevated WR Jacob Harris to their active roster.
- Rams signed LB Keir Thomas to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated LB Brandon Copeland and WR Raleigh Webb to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated DB DaMarcus Fields to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LB Christian Jones and CB Xavier Crawford to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated TE Jordan Akins and DB Grayland Arnold to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed LT Taylor Lewan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OLB Wyatt Ray to their active roster.
- Titans elevated WR Josh Gordon and OL Jordan Roos to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DB Myles Dorn and CB Duke Shelley to their active roster.
