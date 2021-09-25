NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns 

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. (NFLTR
  • Dolphins promoted QB Reid Sinnett to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated WR Juwan Green to their active roster.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed DE Kevin Strong on injured reserve.
  • Lions signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad.
  • Lions released WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated DL Robert Nkemdiche and WR Cody Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released TE Michael Jacobson from their practice squad.

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington elevated DT Daniel Wise to their active roster. (NFLTR)

