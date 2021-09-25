NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/25

49ers
- 49ers elevated RB Kerryon Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed DL Kevin Givens and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears elevated DL Margus Hunt to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated S Sean Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released LB Pita Taumoepenu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated TE Jordan Franks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released G Brian Winters. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed OL Sean Harlow and OL Koda Martin to their active roster.
- Cardinals placed OL Josh Miles on injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated S Chris Banjo and CB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated OLB Emeke Egbule and DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts elevated WR DeMichael Harris and QB Brett Hundley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins promoted QB Reid Sinnett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
Falcons
- Falcons elevated WR Juwan Green to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants signed WR C.J. Board to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated C Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster.
- Giants placed LB Cam Brown on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated WR Phillip Dorsett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets elevated OT Isaiah Williams to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DE Kevin Strong on injured reserve.
- Lions signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Lachlan Edwards to their practice squad.
- Lions released WR Javon McKinley and TE Jared Pinkney from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed TE Dominique Dafney on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated LB Jahlani Tavai to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released OL Jake Eldrenkamp from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed RB Trey Ragas to their active roster.
- Raiders elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Buddy Howell and DB Tyler Hall to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated LB Josh Bynes, DT Reginald McKenzie, DB Kevon Seymourand OT Andre Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed RB Nate McCrary to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated WR Michael Thomas from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints elevated WR Kenny Stills and C Austin Reiter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DL Robert Nkemdiche and WR Cody Thompson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released TE Michael Jacobson from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Derrek Tuszka and WR Cody White to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans elevated FB Tory Carter and DL Woodrow Hamilton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived T Blake Brandel.
- Vikings elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington elevated DT Daniel Wise to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!