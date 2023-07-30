NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett. (NFLTR).
  • Bengals placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.

Bills

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived LB Isaiah Moore with an injury designation.
  • Chiefs signed WR Izaiah Gathings and DB Anthony Whitherstone.
  • Chiefs placed DB Nazeeh Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Giants

Jets

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers signed LB Kwon Alexander. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed FB Monte Pottebaum on the retired list.
  • Steelers waived OT Jarrid Williams.

Texans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply