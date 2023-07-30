NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/30

Bengals
- Bengals signed QB Reid Sinnett. (NFLTR).
- Bengals placed OT Devin Cochran on injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills waived DB Cameron Dantzler from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived LB Isaiah Moore with an injury designation.
- Chiefs signed WR Izaiah Gathings and DB Anthony Whitherstone.
- Chiefs placed DB Nazeeh Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Eli Apple. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activating OT Isaiah Wynn from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activating WR Sterling Shepard from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated WR Jamison Crowder from the non-football injury list.
Jets
- Jets activating WR Randall Cobb from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed RB Sony Michel on the retired list.
- Rams signed RB Royce Freeman. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints placed Jabari Zuniga on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed G Koda Martin.
Seahawks
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Kwon Alexander. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed FB Monte Pottebaum on the retired list.
- Steelers waived OT Jarrid Williams.
Texans
- Texans activated DL Sheldon Rankins from the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Amari Rodgers.
- Texans activated DB Kendall Sheffield.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Danielle Hunter to a one-year contract. (NFLTR)
