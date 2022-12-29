NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/29

Bills
- Bills designated DB Christian Benford to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RB Tyler Badie off of the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
Colts
- Colts signed WR Keke Coutee to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts released TE Dominique Dafney from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated RB Qadree Ollison and C Brock Matthews to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants designate S Xavier McKinney to return from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed WR Malik Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DB Kai Nacua from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed OT Jarrid Williams to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed CB Rock Ya-Sin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Jacob Hollister to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed QB Ryan Tannehill, EDGE Bud Dupree and LB Zach Cunningham on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans promoted signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu, RB Jonathan Ward and ILB Andre Smith to their active roster.
- Titans elevated OL Jayden Peevy and OL Zack Johnson to their active roster.
