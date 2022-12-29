NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/29

  • Broncos signed RB Tyler Badie off of the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Chargers designated DE Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

  • Falcons signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed WR Emeka Emezie on the practice squad injured list. 

  • Lions signed OT Jarrid Williams to their practice squad.

