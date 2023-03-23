NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/23

49ers
- 49ers signed DE Austin Bryant. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed LB Dylan Cole. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed G David Edwards. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released K Ryan Succop. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed OT Trenton Scott. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signed his franchise tender. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Jamison Crowder. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed CB Amani Oruwariye. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed TE Tommy Sweeney. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed ERFA K Riley Patterson. (NFLTR)
Jets
-
Jets re-signed RB Ty Johnson. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed OLB Justin Hollins. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed P Corliss Waitman. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Duke Shelley. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed CB Isaac Yiadom. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Troy Reeder. (NFLTR)
- Vikings re-signed FB C.J. Ham. (NFLTR)
