NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/12

Bears
- Bears signed WR Dante Pettis. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed WR Tajae Sharpe. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WRs Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin.
- Bears TE Jesper Horsted reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Bills
- Bills signed third-round LB Terrel Bernard.
Broncos
- Broncos signed fifth-round WR Montrell Washington. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived LB Andre Mintze.
Browns
- Browns signed third-round WR David Bell. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed third-round DE Alex Wright. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed third-round RB Rachaad White, fifth-round CB Zyon McCollum, sixth-round TE Ko Kieft and seventh-round OLB Andre Anthony. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed sixth-round RB Keontay Ingram, sixth-round G Lecitus Smith and seventh-round LB Jesse Luketa. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed fifth-round DT John Ridgeway. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed seventh-round OLB Cameron Goode. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed first-round DE Travon Walker. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed first-round LB Devin Lloyd. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived S Jalen Elliott and WR Javon McKinley. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed first-round WR Jameson Williams. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed third-round S Kerby Joseph. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed fourth-round TE James Mitchell.
Panthers
- Panthers waived OT Aaron Monteiro and WR Aaron Parker.
- Panthers signed RB John Lovett.
Patriots
- Patriots traded QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released QB Garrett Gilbert. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce, fifth-round DT Thomas Booker, fifth-round TE Teagan Quitoriano and sixth-round OL Austin Deculus. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed DL DeMarcus Walker. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed fourth-round RB Hassan Haskins, fifth-round WR Kyle Phillips, sixth-round S Theo Jackson and LB sixth-round Chance Campbell. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed first-round S Lewis Cine, fifth-round DE Esezi Otomewo, fifth-round RB Ty Chandler, sixth-round WR Jalen Nailor and seventh-round TE Nick Muse. (NFLTR)
