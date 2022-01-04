NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/4

  • Bears released DB Dee Virgin from their practice squad.

  • Bills signed RB Antonio Williams to their practice squad.
  • Bills released WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.

  • Jaguars released RB B.J. Emmons from their practice squad.

  • Seahawks placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks promoted RB Josh Johnson to their active roster. 
  • Seahawks activated CB Bless Austin from the COVID-19 list.
  • Seahawks placed DB Gavin Heslop on the COVID-19 list.
  • Seahawks placed DL Alton Robinson on the COVID-19 list. 

  • Titans waived DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones.
  • Titans released WR Golden Tate, DB Rodney Clemons, and DB Shyheim Carter from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans place LB Monty Rice on the COVID-19 list.

