NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/4

49ers
- 49ers placed S Jimmie Ward on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released P Colby Wadman from their practice squad.
- 49ers signed CB Darqueze Dennard and RB Brian Hill to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears released DB Dee Virgin from their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals placed S Vonn Bell, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Trey Hendrickson, C Trey Hopkins and G Quinton Spain on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed K Elliott Fry to their practice squad.
- Bengals placed TE Mason Schreck on the practice squad injured list.
Bills
- Bills signed RB Antonio Williams to their practice squad.
- Bills released WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns activated LB Elijah Lee, QB Nick Mullens and S Tedric Thompson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed RB D’Ernest Johnson and S Jovante Moffatt on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns waived QB Kyle Lauletta and T Alex Taylor.
- Browns signed TE Nick Guggemos to their practice squad.
- Browns signed RB Artavis Pierce to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated WR Jaelon Darden from the COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activate LB Markus Golden, LT D.J. Humphries, LB Devon Kennard and CB Breon Borders from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released LB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad.
- Cardinals signed CB Bashaud Breeland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed DT Zach Kerr and LB Tanner Vallejo on the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated DT Khalen Saunders and DB Chris Lammons to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed TE Matt Bushman to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts waived LB Malik Jefferson. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DT Josiah Bronson to their practice squad.
- Cowboys activated DT Quinton Bohanna, S Tyler Coyle and T Isaac Alarcon from the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed T Josh Ball on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated CB Craig James, Noah Togiai and WR John Hightower from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated DE Cameron Malveaux and LB JaCoby Stevens to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons activated DL Marlon Davidson, S Jaylinn Hawkins, TE Hayden Hurst, OLB James Vaughters, WR Tajae Sharpe and OL Willie Beavers from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived QB Matt Barkley.
- Falcons signed TE Parker Hesse.
Giants
- Giants released OT Isaiah Wilson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived TE Chris Myarick.
- Giants placed OT Matt Peart on the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released RB B.J. Emmons from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed TE Dan Brown on the practice squad injured list.
- Jets released LB LaRoy Reynolds from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions placed DE Joel Heath on the COVID-19 list.
- Lions activated WR Kalif Raymond from the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated DL Kingsley Keke, T Dennis Kelly, WR Amari Rodgers and S Darnell Savage from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed G/T Billy Turner on the COVID-19 list.
- Packers released CB Jayson Stanley and G/T Jon Dietzen from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off the Steelers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated DE Darryl Johnson from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers released G Blake Haubeil, K Patrick Omameh and QB Jordan Ta’amu from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed WR Warren Jackson to their practice squad.
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad.
- Rams waived WR J.J. Koski. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated DB Kevin Toliver from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Ravens activated TE Josh Oliver from the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens signed RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed DT Albert Huggins on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated WR Kevin White and TE Ethan Wolf from the list.
- Saints released RB Josh Adams from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed RB Alex Collins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks promoted RB Josh Johnson to their active roster.
- Seahawks activated CB Bless Austin from the COVID-19 list.
- Seahawks placed DB Gavin Heslop on the COVID-19 list.
- Seahawks placed DL Alton Robinson on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers activated WR Anthony Miller, WR Steven Sims and WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squad COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released P Cameron Nizialek and K Sam Sloman from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones.
- Titans released WR Golden Tate, DB Rodney Clemons, and DB Shyheim Carter from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans place LB Monty Rice on the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings activated LB Nick Vigil from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings placed TE Chris Herndon and CB Parry Nickerson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed OL Cole Banwart to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington activated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their practice squad.
- Washington released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.
- Washington placed DB Deshazor Everett on the COVID-19 list.
