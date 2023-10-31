NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/31

49ers
- Commanders traded DE Chase Young to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DB Anthony Brown. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed OL Jesse Davis to their practice squad.
- 49ers released CB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad.
Bears
- Commanders traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DE Khalid Kareem.
- Bears released DB Joejaun Williams from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills signed RB Leonard Fournette to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DT Kendal Vickers from their practice squad.
- Packers traded CB Rasul Douglas to the Bills. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed T Geron Christian, RB Kenyan Drake and WR James Proche to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Browns released RB Nate McCrary and RB Jordan Wilkins.
- Browns placed T Ty Nsekhe on the practice squad injured list.
- Browns traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed QB John Wolford to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released DL Pat O’Connor. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals traded QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed WR Jeff Smith and RB Damien Williams on the practice squad injured list.
- Cardinals released DT Jacob Slade and DB Quavian White from their practice squad.
- Cardinals signed Vitaliy Gurman to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived TE Tre McKitty.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed Darius Harris off of the Raiders practice squad.
- Chiefs released LB Isaiah Moore from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed G Jack Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Commanders traded DE Chase Young to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed OL Dakoda Shepley to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles traded DL Kentavius Street to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Eagles traded DL Kentavius Street to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DT Grady Jarrett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed QB Tommy DeVito to their active roster.
- Giants signed QB Matt Barkley and WR Gunner Olszewski to their practice squad.
- Giants released OT Jaylon Thomas from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Vikings traded G Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL Ben Bartch. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Rodger Saffold to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OL Connor McGovern, OL Wes Schweitzer and DT Al Woods on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart and OL Dennis Kelly to their active roster.
- Jets signed DL Jalyn Holmes to their practice squad.
Lions
- Browns traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed LS Scott Daly on injured reserve.
Packers
- Packers traded CB Rasul Douglas to the Bills. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders released K James McCourt from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Giants traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived WR Cody Thompson.
- Seahawks signed S Jonathan Sutherland to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released DT Carl Davis and RB SaRodorick from their practice squad
Steelers
- Steelers released DE Davis Perales from their practice squad.
- Steelers signed DB Jalen Elliott to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson off of the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed TE Eric Saubert. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed OL Jarrett Patterson and TE Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans designated DB Mike Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Chance Campbell and DB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Cardinals traded QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
- Vikings traded G Ezra Cleveland to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed QB Kirk Cousins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
