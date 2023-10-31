NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Commanders traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Bears waived DE Khalid Kareem.
  • Bears released DB Joejaun Williams from their practice squad.

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Cardinals traded QB Joshua Dobbs to the Vikings. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed QB Jeff Driskel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed WR Jeff Smith and RB Damien Williams on the practice squad injured list.
  • Cardinals released DT Jacob Slade and DB Quavian White from their practice squad.
  • Cardinals signed Vitaliy Gurman to their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers waived TE Tre McKitty.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed Darius Harris off of the Raiders practice squad.
  • Chiefs released LB Isaiah Moore from their practice squad.

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders traded DE Montez Sweat to the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders traded DE Chase Young to the 49ers. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed G Nolan Laufenberg to their practice squad.

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

  • Eagles traded DL Kentavius Street to the Falcons. (NFLTR)  
  • Falcons placed DT Grady Jarrett on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

  • Browns traded WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed LS Scott Daly on injured reserve. 

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders released K James McCourt from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Giants traded DL Leonard Williams to the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived WR Cody Thompson.
  • Seahawks signed S Jonathan Sutherland to their practice squad. 
  • Seahawks released DT Carl Davis and RB SaRodorick from their practice squad

Steelers

  • Steelers released DE Davis Perales from their practice squad.
  • Steelers signed DB Jalen Elliott to their practice squad. 

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply