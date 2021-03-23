NFL Transactions: Tuesday 3/23

49ers
Bears
- Bears signed OT Elijah Wilkinson. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed OL Quinton Spain. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos released TE Nick Vannett. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed S Daniel Sorensen. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs re-signed TE Nick Keizer. (NFLTR)
Colts
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed WR Mack Hollins. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles waived WR Deontay Burnett with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Mike Davis. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed OLB Barkevious Mingo. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed CB Adoree Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OLB Ryan Anderson. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed LB Del’Shawn Phillips. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed CB Kevin King. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed G John Miller. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Frankie Luvu.
Patriots
- Patriots waived K Justin Rohrwasser, LB Cassh Maluia and LB Michael Pinckney. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Nevin Lawson. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed S Geno Stone. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers released CB Steven Nelson. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived LS Anthony Kukwa. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived WR Chad Hansen. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Lions signed WR Kalif Raymond. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington re-signed CB Danny Johnson and LB Jared Norris. (NFLTR)