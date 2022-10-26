NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/26

49ers
- 49ers activated CB Jason Verrett from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed RB Tevin Coleman to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears traded DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
- Bears designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve.
- Bears promoted C Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos designated OL Tom Compton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed S Nolan Turner to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed placing DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed K Rodrigo Blankenship to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed OL Danny Isidora and Sage Doxtater to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to their active roster.
- Chargers placed CB J.C. Jackson on injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts designated DB Trevor Denbow to return from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Commanders signed CB DaMarcus Fields to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed CB Jourdan Lewis and OL Matt Farniok on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated LB Damone Clark from the non-football injury list.
- Cowboys signed DB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OL Grant Hermanns to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated OL Nick Gates from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants designated OT Matt Peart to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Giants designated OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams to return from injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed CB Tevaughn Campbell off of the Raiders’ practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured list.
- Patriots designated OT Yodny Cajuste to return from injured reserve.
Raiders
- Raiders signed T Jackson Barton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams designated RB Kyren Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated S Quentin Lake to return from the PUP list.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated DL L.J. Collier from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks designated designed CB Tre Brown and RB Travis Homer to return.
- Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis and LB Alexander Johnson to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers designated OLB T.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers declined to activate WR Calvin Austin III from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
