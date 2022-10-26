NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers activated CB Jason Verrett from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers signed RB Tevin Coleman to their practice squad.

Bears

  • Bears traded DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles. (NFLTR)
  • Bears designated WR Byron Pringle to return from injured reserve. 
  • Bears promoted C Dieter Eiselen to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Broncos

  • Broncos designated OL Tom Compton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed S Nolan Turner to their active roster.  

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to their active roster. 
  • Chargers placed CB J.C. Jackson on injured reserve. 

Colts

  • Colts designated DB Trevor Denbow to return from injured reserve. 

Commanders

  • Commanders signed CB DaMarcus Fields to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Cowboys placed CB Jourdan Lewis and OL Matt Farniok on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys activated LB Damone Clark from the non-football injury list. 
  • Cowboys signed DB Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad. 

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed OL Grant Hermanns to their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles designated TE Tyree Jackson to return from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars placed CB Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars signed CB Tevaughn Campbell off of the Raiders’ practice squad.  

Patriots

  • Patriots placed DL LaBryan Ray on the practice squad injured list.
  • Patriots designated OT Yodny Cajuste to return from injured reserve.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed T Jackson Barton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko and CB Bryce Cosby to their practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams designated RB Kyren Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Rams designated S Quentin Lake to return from the PUP list. 

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated DL L.J. Collier from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks designated designed CB Tre Brown and RB Travis Homer to return.
  • Seahawks signed WR Kevin Kassis and LB Alexander Johnson to their practice squad.

Steelers

  • Steelers designated OLB T.J. Watt to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers declined to activate WR Calvin Austin III from injured reserve.

Texans

  • Texans signed DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Texans designated CB Tavierre Thomas to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Vikings

