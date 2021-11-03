NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad.

  • Cowboys activated TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve.

  • Falcons designated P Cam Nizialek to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

  • Steelers signed K Josh Lambo to their practice squad. 

