NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/3

49ers
- 49ers designated K Robbie Gould, TE George Kittle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed LB Tyrell Adams, LB Christian Elliss, S Will Parks and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears waived OLB Sam Kamara.
- Bears signed LB Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears released RB Chris Thompson from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed TE Caleb Wilson to their practice squad.
- Broncos designated CB Essang Bassey, CB Duke Dawson Jr. and CB Mike Ford to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns designated FB Andy Janovich to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed WR A.J. Green and TE Demetrius Harris on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles waived LB Eric Wilson. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons designated P Cam Nizialek to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Alex Bachman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed RB Saquon Barkley and S Xavier McKinney on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Isaac Yiadom on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai and RB Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers designated RB Christian McCaffrey and P Joseph Charlton to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated G Pat Elflein from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed DL Treyvon Hester to their practice squad.
- Panthers released OL Aaron Monteiro from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Marquel Lee to their active roster.
- Raiders released OL Dan Skipper from their practice squad.
- Raiders waived WR Henry Ruggs. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived WR DeSean Jackson. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated CB Darious Williams to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR J.J. Koski to their active roster.
- Rams signed ILB Christian Rozeboom off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR Warren Jackson to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed K Josh Lambo to their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans released CB Vernon Hargreaves. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Chris Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans promoted LB Hardy Nickerson to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings claimed DE Jonah Williams off of waivers from the Rams. (NFLTR)
