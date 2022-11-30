NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/30

Bears
- Bears signed QB Tim Boyle off of the Lions’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DT Andrew Brown off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.
- Bears placed DB Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LB Harvey Langi and RB Devine Ozigbo to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Brandon Williams to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders designated OL Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated WR James Washington to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles designated DT Jordan Davis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed WR Auden Tate, WR Kawaan Baker, and OL Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad.
- Eagles released DT Marvin Wilson from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets released WR Diontae Spencer from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers declined to active OLB Tipa Galeai to return from injured reserve.
Rams
- Rams designated LB Daniel Hardy to return from injured reserve.
- Rams signed WR Jaquarri Roberson to their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed WR Shemar Bridges to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks claimed S Johnathan Abram off of waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Andrew Booth on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated TE Ben Ellefson from injured reserve.
