NFL Transactions: Wednesday 11/30

  • Buccaneers designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

  • Packers declined to active OLB Tipa Galeai to return from injured reserve. 

  • Rams designated LB Daniel Hardy to return from injured reserve. 
  • Rams signed WR Jaquarri Roberson to their practice squad.

  • Ravens designated RB J.K. Dobbins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens signed WR Shemar Bridges to their practice squad.

