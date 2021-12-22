NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/22

49ers
- 49ers designated RB Trey Sermon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears activated OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed TE Jesper Horsted on the COVID-19.
Bills
- Bills signed DE Breeland Speaks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed TE Quintin Morris on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos activated OLB Malik Reed from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos designated T Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze for return from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns waived P Jamie Gillan. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated TE Austin Hooper, LB Jacob Phillips and WR JoJo Natson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed CB Greg Newsome on the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed RB Le’Veon Bell. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed P Andy Lee on the COVID-19 list.
Chargers
- Chargers placed RB Austin Ekeler and WR Jalen Guyton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay and WR Josh Gordon from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.
- Chiefs placed OT Mike Remmers on the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated OT Josh Ball and WR T.J. Vasher to return from injured reserve.
- Cowboys activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
-
Dolphins placed RB Lynn Bowden and OL Robert Jones on the COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles placed OT Le’Raven Clark on the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Dwayne Johnson to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Ryquell Armstead off of the Packers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars LB Dylan Moses returned to practice from the non-football injury list.
- Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets placed DB Ashtyn Davis, DT Jonathan Marshall and TE Kenny Yeboah on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed DB Ken Webster and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad.
- Jets activated DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions activated S Jalen Elliott from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed CB Chris Williamson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Panthers
- Panthers placed K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed K Lirim Hajrullahu off of Washington’s practice squad.
- Panthers placed CB Sam Franklin and DE Azur Kamara on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed K Alex Kessman to their practice squad.
- Panthers activated RB Christian McCaffrey from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated RB J.J. Taylor from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders placed DB Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 list.
Rams
- Rams activated DB Terrell Burgess, T Rob Havenstein, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Jamil Demby DB Tyler Hall, TE Jared Pinkney and DE Jonah Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed RB Javian Hawkins and WR Warren Jackson on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Rams released DB Damarious Randall from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and OT David Sharpe on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens designated OLB Daelin Hayes to return from injured reserve.
- Ravens signed C Jimmy Murray to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed TE Adam Trautman on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed DT Braxton Hoyett to their practice squad.
- Saints released LB Chase Hansen from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated RB Alex Collins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the COVID-19 List. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed LB Devin Bush on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers designated G Kevin Dotson to return from injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans placed WR Brandin Cooks, K Ka’imi Fairbairn and LB Eric Wilson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed TE Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.
- Texans activated DE DeMarcus Walker from the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans placed G Rodger Saffold on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated RB Alexander Mattison from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated T Cornelius Lucas and DE William Bradley-King from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed LB Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 list.
- Washington released DE Hercules Mata’afa from their practice squad.
