NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers designated RB Trey Sermon to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bears

  • Bears activated OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bears placed TE Jesper Horsted on the COVID-19.

Bills

  • Bills signed DE Breeland Speaks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bills placed TE Quintin Morris on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Broncos

  • Broncos activated OLB Malik Reed from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos designated T Calvin Anderson and OLB Andre Mintze for return from injured reserve. 

Browns

  • Browns waived P Jamie Gillan. (NFLTR)
  • Browns activated TE Austin Hooper, LB Jacob Phillips and WR JoJo Natson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Browns placed CB Greg Newsome on the COVID-19 list.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed RB Le’Veon Bell. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed P Andy Lee on the COVID-19 list.

Chargers

  • Chargers placed RB Austin Ekeler and WR Jalen Guyton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs activated LB Willie Gay and WR Josh Gordon from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.
  • Chiefs placed OT Mike Remmers on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Chiefs signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to their practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts placed DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

  • Cowboys designated OT Josh Ball and WR T.J. Vasher to return from injured reserve.
  • Cowboys activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins placed RB Lynn Bowden and OL Robert Jones on the COVID-19 list.

Eagles

  • Eagles placed OT Le’Raven Clark on the COVID-19 list.

Giants

  • Giants signed DB Dwayne Johnson to their practice squad.

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed RB Ryquell Armstead off of the Packers’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars designated TE Dan Arnold to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars LB Dylan Moses returned to practice from the non-football injury list.
  • Jaguars placed RB Travis Etienne on the COVID-19 list.

Jets

  • Jets placed DB Ashtyn Davis, DT Jonathan Marshall and TE Kenny Yeboah on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed DB Ken Webster and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad. 
  • Jets activated DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Lions

  • Lions activated S Jalen Elliott from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed CB Chris Williamson on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 

Panthers

  • Panthers placed K Zane Gonzalez on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed K Lirim Hajrullahu off of Washington’s practice squad. 
  • Panthers placed CB Sam Franklin and DE Azur Kamara on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed K Alex Kessman to their practice squad.
  • Panthers activated RB Christian McCaffrey from the COVID-19 list.

Patriots

  • Patriots activated RB J.J. Taylor from the COVID-19 list.

Raiders

  • Raiders placed DB Brandon Facyson on the COVID-19 list.

Rams

  • Rams activated DB Terrell Burgess, T Rob Havenstein, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Jamil Demby DB Tyler Hall, TE Jared Pinkney and DE Jonah Williams from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Rams placed RB Javian Hawkins and WR Warren Jackson on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 
  • Rams released DB Damarious Randall from their practice squad. 

Ravens

  • Ravens placed S Geno Stone, DT Justin Madubuike, LB Chris Board, LB Kristian Welch and OT David Sharpe on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens designated OLB Daelin Hayes to return from injured reserve. 
  • Ravens signed C Jimmy Murray to their practice squad.

Saints

  • Saints placed TE Adam Trautman on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed DT Braxton Hoyett to their practice squad.
  • Saints released LB Chase Hansen from their practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated RB Alex Collins from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on the COVID-19 list.

Steelers

  • Steelers placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on the COVID-19 List. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers placed LB Devin Bush on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers designated G Kevin Dotson to return from injured reserve. 

Texans

  • Texans placed WR Brandin Cooks, K Ka’imi Fairbairn and LB Eric Wilson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Texans placed TE Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.
  • Texans activated DE DeMarcus Walker from the COVID-19 list.

Titans

  • Titans placed G Rodger Saffold on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings activated RB Alexander Mattison from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Washington

  • Washington activated T Cornelius Lucas and DE William Bradley-King from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Washington placed LB Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Washington released DE Hercules Mata’afa from their practice squad. 

