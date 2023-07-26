NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/26

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Terrance Mitchell. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed P Mitch Wishnowsky on the non-football injury list.
- 49ers placed DE Nick Bosa on the did not report list. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears waived OL Lorenz Metz.
- Bears signed OL Aviante Collins. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed TE Cole Kmet to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and rookie OLB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed CB Garrett Williams on the active/Non-Football Injury list.
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR Pokey Wilson from the PUP list.
- Chargers placed WR Jalen Guyton, DL Otito Ogbonnia and DL Austin Johnson on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DB Josh Butler.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Deon Cain. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released TE Dalton Keene.
- Eagles placed WR Devon Allen on the active/Non-Football Injury list.
Giants
- Giants signed LT Andrew Thomas to a five-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Giants LB Elerson Smith reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OLB Dawuane Smoot on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated C.J. Uzomah from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR Cody Chrest.
- Packers waived/injured WR Jeff Cotton.
- Packers placed OT Caleb Jones on the active/non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated TE Camren McDonald.
Panthers
- Panthers waived WR Marquez Stevenson.
Rams
- Rams claimed LB Sterling Weatherford off of waivers from the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed TE Hunter Long and OT Warren McClendon on the active/PUP list.
Ravens
- Ravens waived OT Brandon Kipper.
- Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints activated DB Anthony Johnson and WR A.T. Perry.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, TE Noah Fant, DT Austin Faoliu, DT Bryan Mone, and CB Riq Woolen on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed DT Jonah Tavai on the active/non-football injury list.
- Seahawks signed OLB Levi Bell and CB Andrew Whitaker and CB Chris Steele.
- Seahawks waived DT Jonah Tavai with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OT Tytus Howard to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed S A.J. Moore. (NFLTR)
- TItans waived DT Curtis Brooks.
