NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed TE Zach Ertz and rookie OLB B.J. Ojulari on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed CB Garrett Williams on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

  • Cowboys signed DB Josh Butler.

  • Eagles signed WR Deon Cain. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released TE Dalton Keene.
  • Eagles placed WR Devon Allen on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

  • Packers signed WR Cody Chrest.
  • Packers waived/injured WR Jeff Cotton.
  • Packers placed OT Caleb Jones on the active/non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers activated TE Camren McDonald.

  • Ravens waived OT Brandon Kipper.
  • Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the active/non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

