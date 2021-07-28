NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals placed G Deion Calhoun and WR Rico Gafford on the COVID-19 list.

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants placed LB Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released TE Kelvin Benjamin. (NFLTR)
  • Giants placed TE Rysen John on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Giants activated RB Sandro Platzgummer from the non-football injury list.

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots activated OT Trent Brown and LB Kyle Van Noy from the PUP list.

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams placed RB Cam Akers on the non-football injury list.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

Washington

