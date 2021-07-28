NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/28

49ers
- 49ers signed first-round QB Trey Lance. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed WR Jauan Jennings and S Jaquiski Tartt on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed WR Justin Hardy and Jon’Vea Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived DB Rojesterman Farris and WR Khalil McClain.
- Bears placed TE Jake Butt on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed S Eddie Jackson on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed OL Germain Ifedi on the PUP list.
Bengals
- Bengals placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills placed LT Dion Dawkins and OL Ike Boettger on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed DE Jerry Hughes on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals placed G Deion Calhoun and WR Rico Gafford on the COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed RB Darwin Thompson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed CB Xavier Rhodes, CB T.J. Carrie and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed RT Braden Smith to a four-year, $70M extension. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed WR DeVante Parker, WR Preston Williams, LB Elandon Roberts and OL D.J. Fluker on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed G Tyler Marz.
- Dolphins placed T Larnel Coleman on the COVID-19 list.
Eagles
- Eagles placed S Andrew Adams, DE Matt Leo, and LB Alex Singleton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed T Le’Raven Clark and S Rodney McLeod on the PUP list.
- Eagles placed OL Landon Dickerson on the non-football injury list.
- Eagles signed CB Steven Nelson.
Falcons
- Falcons placed DE Dante Fowler on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed OT Matt Gono, OT Kaleb McGary and DT Deadrin Senat on the PUP list.
Giants
- Giants placed LB Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Giants released TE Kelvin Benjamin. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed TE Rysen John on the COVID-19 list.
- Giants activated RB Sandro Platzgummer from the non-football injury list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed WR Jamal Agnew, DT Taven Bryan and K Aldrick Rosas on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars activated DB Luq Barcoo from the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions placed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed G Evan Brown on the non-football injury list.
- Lions activated WR Javon McKinley from the PUP list.
Packers
- Texans traded WR Randall Cobb to the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed TE Dominique Dafney on the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Krishawn Hogan. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed S Lano Hill and TE Stephen Sullivan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed Phil Hoskins on the PUP list.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed QB Jake Dolegala off waivers from the Packers. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activated OT Trent Brown and LB Kyle Van Noy from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders placed RBs Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams placed RB Cam Akers on the non-football injury list.
Ravens
- Ravens placed QB Lamar Jackson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens re-signed QB Kenji Bahar.
- Ravens placed DB Anthony Averett on the non-football injury list.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Chris Hogan.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed WR D’Wayne Eskridge and RB Travis Homer on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks placed OL Pier-Olivier Lestage on the non-football injury list.
Texans
- Texans traded WR Randall Cobb to the Packers. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed CB Chris Jones on the COVID-19 list.
Washington
- Washington DE Jalen Jelks reverted to injured reserve.
- Washington signed DE Bunmi Rotimi.
