NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived DB Kemon Hall from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Chargers OT Andrew Trainer reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants waived LB Troy Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

Lions

Jets

Packers

  • Packers C Jake Hanson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots waived DT Marquan McCall with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots WR Tre Nixon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Patriots activated G Michael Onwenu from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans signed S Darius Joiner. (NFLTR)
  • Texans waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury designation. 

