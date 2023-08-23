NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/23

Broncos
- Broncos activated DT Mike Purcell from the NFI list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived LS Jack Landherr.
- Broncos signed DT Tomasi Laulile.
Browns
- Browns waived DB Chris Westry.
Cardinals
- Cardinals G Lachavious Simmons reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Chargers
- Chargers waived DB Kemon Hall from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Chargers OT Andrew Trainer reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Colts
- Colts waived S Saivion Smith with an injury settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders released P Michael Palardy. (NFLTR)
Eagles
-
Eagles signed WR Freddie Swain. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released OT Fred Johnson. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants waived LB Troy Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions waived CB Saivion Smith from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated LT Duane Brown from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed WR Corey Davis on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers C Jake Hanson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived DT Marquan McCall with a failed physical designation. (NFLTR)
- Patriots WR Tre Nixon reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Patriots activated G Michael Onwenu from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
-
Raiders signed DL Doug Costin. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Isaac Darkangelo.
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DE Jordan Ferguson. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived RB Bryant Koback.
Texans
- Texans signed S Darius Joiner. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury designation.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!