NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/1

49ers
- 49ers signed OL Jake Brendel and CB Dontae Johnson.
- 49ers placed CB Davontae Harris and DL Maurice Hurst on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears placed LB Danny Trevathan and OT Teven Jenkins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DBs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian.
- Bears waived WR Rodney Adams.
- Bears signed 13 players to their practice squad.
- Bears signed WR Breshad Perriman and CB Artie Burns. (NFLTR)
- Bears released DB Jordan Lucas from injured reserve with a settlement.
Bengals
- Bengals signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals released WR Mike Thomas.
- Bengals waived WR Trenton Irwin.
Bills
- Bills signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills re-signed LS Reid Ferguson.
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB Royce Freeman. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos re-signed DL Shamar Stephen and OT Cam Fleming. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed CB Michael Ojemudia and RB Mike Boone on injured reserve.
- Broncos waived DE Jonathan Harris.
Browns
- Browns signed 11 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed 10 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed nine players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived CB Brandon Facyson and DL Forrest Merrill.
- Chargers signed 12 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed S Tyrann Mathieu on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed WR Marcus Kemp.
Colts
- Colts placed WR T.Y. Hilton and QB Sam Ehlinger on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released P Bryan Anger.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived DB Jamal Perry.
Eagles
- Eagles signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed G Josh Andrews on injured reserve.
- Falcons released C Josh Harris.
Giants
- Giants waived WR Dante Pettis, DL Trent Harris and WR C.J. Board. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released S Josh Jones from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived DT Daniel Ekuale.
Jets
- Jets signed S Sheldrick Redwine. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived CB Bless Austin. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed OL Conor McDermott, LB Jarrad Davis and DB Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived DE Jabari Zuniga.
- Jets signed S Sharrod Neasman, TE Dan Brown and TE Ryan Griffin.
- Jets signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions released TE Darren Fells and S Dean Marlowe. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed 15 players to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers signed 16 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released WR David Moore. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived RB Reggie Bonnafon from injured reserve with a settlement.
Patriots
- Patriots placed WR N’Keal Harry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released LB Harvey Langi.
Rams
- Rams signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed WR Miles Boykin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DT Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)
- Saints released K Aldrick Rosas.
- Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson and DE Marcus Willoughby from injured reserve with a settlement.
- Saints signed 11 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed QB Jake Luton. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released QB Sean Mannion.
- Seahawks waived OL Phil Haynes. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed OL Zach Banner, RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and DE Stephon Tuitt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed OL Rashaad Coward, OL B.J. Finney and CB Arthur Maulet.
Titans
- Titans released QB Matt Barkley. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed G Cole Banwart on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans signed 12 players to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings waived DE Jalyn Holmes. (NFLTR)
- Vikings released P Britton Colquitt.
- Vikings placed TE Irv Smith Jr, RB Kene Nwangwu and WR Dan Chisena on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed 14 players to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
