NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/1

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)   
  • Bills placed WR Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bills re-signed LS Reid Ferguson.

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed 11 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed 10 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)  

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed nine players to their practice squad. (NFLTR

Chargers

  • Chargers waived CB Brandon Facyson and DL Forrest Merrill.
  • Chargers signed 12 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts placed WR T.Y. Hilton and QB Sam Ehlinger on injured reserve. (NFLTR
  • Colts signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Colts waived S Andre Chachere and CB Marvell Tell III.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Cowboys released P Bryan Anger

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)  

Falcons

  • Falcons signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Falcons placed G Josh Andrews on injured reserve.  
  • Falcons released C Josh Harris.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars released S Josh Jones from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived DT Daniel Ekuale.

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed 16 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

  • Rams signed 14 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Ravens

  • Ravens signed 13 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens placed WR Miles Boykin on injured reserve. (NFLTR

Saints

  • Saints signed DT Montravius Adams. (NFLTR)  
  • Saints released K Aldrick Rosas
  • Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson and DE Marcus Willoughby from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • Saints signed 11 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans released QB Matt Barkley. (NFLTR)
  • Titans placed G Cole Banwart on the COVID-19 list. 
  • Titans signed 12 players to their practice squad.  

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington signed 15 players to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

