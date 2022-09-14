NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/14

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

Bills

  • Bills released WR Tanner Gentry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bills signed DT Prince Emili to their practice squad. 

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed TE David Wells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released TE J.J. Howland from their practice squad.

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Dolphins

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed RB Justin Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Lions re-signed T Darrin Paulo to their practice squad. 
  • Lions signed OL Kayode Awosika off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Packers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their active roster.
  • Seahawks placed LS Tyler Ott on injured reserve. 
  • Seahawks signed S Scott Nelson to their practice squad. 
  • Seahawks signed LB Tanner Muse to their active roster. 

Vikings

