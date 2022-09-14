NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/14

49ers
- 49ers placed DE Jordan Willis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DE Kemoko Turay to their active roster.
- 49ers signed RB Marlon Mack, WR Willie Snead and Kary Vincent to their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears placed OL Alex Leatherwood on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Bears re-signed OL Michael Schofield.
Bills
- Bills released WR Tanner Gentry from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed DT Prince Emili to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed S Justin Simmons on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed S Anthony Harris to their practice squad.
- Broncos promoted DB Essang Bassey to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns re-signed CB Herb Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed TE David Wells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released TE J.J. Howland from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed WR Victor Bolden and OL Rashaad Coward on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Breiden Fehoko to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed K Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad.
- Colts released G Arlington Hambright from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Brandon Shell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed S Will Parks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed CB Jimmy Moreland and P/K Ty Long to their practice squad.
- Jets released WR Diontae Spencer from their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Justin Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed T Darrin Paulo to their practice squad.
- Lions signed OL Kayode Awosika off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed S Mike Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed OL Billy Price to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve.
- Raiders signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed G Oday Aboushi. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed G Jeremiah Kolone.
Ravens
- Ravens signed CB T.J. Carrie to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens promoted OLB Steven Means to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed LS Tyler Ott on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed S Scott Nelson to their practice squad.
- Seahawks signed LB Tanner Muse to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Chris Garrett to their practice squad.
