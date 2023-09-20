NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/20

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Eagles

  • Eagles placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles promoted WR Britain Covey to their active roster.
  • Eagles signed RB Bryant Koback to their practice squad. 

Falcons

  • Falcons signed RB Carlos Washington to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets signed WR Irv Charles to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released DL Tanzel Smart.

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers signed LB Deion Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed QB Jake Luton and CB Robert Rochell to their practice squad.
  • Panthers released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad. 

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed TE Brady Russell off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived LB Tyreke Smith
  • Seahawks signed CB Artie Burns to their active roster.
  • Seahawks placed DE Mike Morris on injured reserve.
  • Seahawks signed WR Tyjon Lindsey and DT Carl Davis to their practice squad.  

Steelers

  • Steelers signed RB Godwin Igwebuike off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed DT Breiden Fehoko to their active roster. 
  • Steelers signed WR Deuce Watts to their practice squad.

Titans

