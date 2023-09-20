NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/20

Bears
- Bears placed LT Braxton Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OL Aviante Collins to their active roster.
- Bears signed OL Austen Pleasants to their practice squad.
- Bears released QB Nathan Peterman. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed RB Nick Chubb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns re-signed RB Kareem Hunt. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaners promoted DL Pat O’Connor to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Jeff Smith to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed CB Avonte Maddox on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles promoted WR Britain Covey to their active roster.
- Eagles signed RB Bryant Koback to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Carlos Washington to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed WR Irv Charles to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released DL Tanzel Smart.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Zonovan Knight and OL Kayode Awosika to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed LB Mitchell Agude, CB Darius Phillips, RB Devine Ozigbo, and OL Dan Skipper to their practice squad.
- Lions released DL Chris Smith from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Deion Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed QB Jake Luton and CB Robert Rochell to their practice squad.
- Panthers released CB Mark Milton from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed OLB Chandler Jones on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Tony Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed DB Marcus Maye on the suspended list.
- Saints signed DB Cameron Dantzler to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Brady Russell off of the Eagles’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived LB Tyreke Smith.
- Seahawks signed CB Artie Burns to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed DE Mike Morris on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed WR Tyjon Lindsey and DT Carl Davis to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Godwin Igwebuike off of the Falcons’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DT Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.
- Steelers signed WR Deuce Watts to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DL Jaleel Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!