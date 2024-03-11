2024 NFL Free Agency Live Blog: Day 1

Welcome to our first-ever NFL Trade Rumors Free Agency Live Blog. In this space, we’ll be providing live reactions and analysis to all the free agency action that’ll start coming fast and furious once the negotiating period opens at noon Eastern today.

As a quick reminder, teams can officially start negotiating with players and agents after noon, though there have been plenty of conversations and legwork done already. Some of these deals didn’t just happen in five minutes.

All signings and trades must wait until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 4 PM Eastern to become official however — and usually there’s at least one deal a year that falls through so this is an important distinction.

Plenty of big moves have already been agreed to this weekend, and there’s a recap of them below as well. Keep checking back here for updates throughout the day as free agency gets underway!

2024 NFL Free Agency Live Blog

On its face, this comes as a significant curveball as Armstead has been a key piece of San Francisco’s defense for several years. However, the 49ers are facing a significant cap crunch in 2025 with a top-heavy and veteran-laden roster. With young players like WR Brandon Aiyuk and QB Brock Purdy up for extensions this year and next, the team has to be judicious with where its money goes. Armstead has missed 13 games over the past two seasons and turns 31 this year, so the 49ers evidently felt the risk going forward didn’t justify the investment.

Releasing Armstead with a June 1 designation won’t free up much cap space until after that date but it does save more than $18 million in salary from eventually hitting the books. The 49ers are maniacal about reinforcing the defensive line, so I would expect a major move or two to try and replace Armstead.

Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans Buccaneers Re-Signed QB, WR

Tampa Bay wanted to prioritize keeping the core of the team together to try and build on their unexpected success last season. That meant a tag for S Antoine Winfield Jr. and new deals for Mayfield and Evans. Mayfield got a three-year, $100 million deal, while Evans signed for two years and $41 million. Both deals are good chunks of change for the players but also not overly burdensome for the Buccaneers.

Evans’ deal was initially billed as one that would have put him right at the top of the market for receivers. The actual value puts him outside the top ten, but at only two years it gives him a chance for another big pay-day if he can remain Mr. Consistency.

Mayfield’s contract also is a handsome raise over the $4 million base he got last year. Still, his deal remains in the new middle class carved out for quarterbacks last year at $33 million a year, closer to what the Saints gave QB Derek Carr than what Giants QB Daniel Jones received at $40 million per year. The guarantee structure seems solid, extending into the second year. It’ll be interesting to see how Mayfield follows up his breakout 2023 season with a new offensive coaching staff coming in again.

Chiefs Signed DT Chris Jones To Five-Year, $150M+ Extension To Five-Year, $150M+ Extension

Kansas City finally gave Jones the monster deal he was seeking, getting more than $30 million a year. As always, the devil is in the details. Jones has more than $63 million in money in the final two years of the deal in 2027 and 2028 when he’ll be 33 and 34. As good as he is, the odds are against him collecting that cash.

But that still leaves around $90 million in cash flow over the next three years for arguably the second-most important player in Kansas City outside of QB Patrick Mahomes. As the Chiefs look to make history by winning their third Super Bowl in a row in 2024, Jones is a massive piece to what they’re doing. It’s why they made somewhat of an exception by handing him a massive contract at market rate when they’ve let others walk.

Patriots Traded QB Mac Jones To Jaguars For Sixth-Round Pick To Jaguars For Sixth-Round Pick

From New England’s point of view, Jones’ time with the team expired this past year. A fresh start was best for both sides despite both leaving the door open to Jones coming back for another season. Despite the reaction from some analysts, this does not lock the Patriots into taking a quarterback at No. 3 overall, even if that remains the most likely course of action. I’d expect them to look into signing a veteran to serve as a potential bridge starter, either for a few games while a rookie gets up to speed or possibly even longer.

From Jacksonville’s point of view, they gave up a late-round pick to roll the dice on a former first-round pick as a backup option. Landing a decent backup in the sixth would have been an accomplishment anyway and Jones has one good year of tape even if the past two have been abysmal. This could also pay off down the line for the Jaguars, as if Jones has a good preseason, a team could talk itself into giving him a shot as a bridge starter or reclamation project in 2025, possibly netting the team a better pick than they gave up to acquire him.

Last week we covered the Broncos’ point of view with Jeudy in our watch list of big-name trade candidates. His salary was a major drain on his value, as the team had an offer on the table for a third and a fifth before the deadline last year when there were still eight games left of him on a rookie contract. This was clearly the best offer the Broncos had right now and the goal for them was just getting Jeudy’s salary off the books and freeing up snaps for other players.

The Browns on the other hand are doing some interesting things. This is the third straight offseason they’ve made a trade for a receiver who would qualify as a “distressed asset.” They gave up a fifth-round pick to take on WR Amari Cooper when the Cowboys were trying to shed his salary, then last year dropped from the second to the third round in exchange for WR Elijah Moore from the Jets. In addition to the Jeudy trade this year, they’ve also spent third-round picks on Cedric Tillman, David Bell and Anthony Schwartz, all of whom have unfortunately failed to do much in their NFL careers so far.

The execution has largely been lacking here outside of Cooper, who was a home-run acquisition. But that’s kind of the point. The Browns have built a better receiving corps than some other teams who have invested a lot more in the position, and Cleveland has done it with a shotgun approach using mid-round picks. The light is still on for Moore and obviously Jeudy, so it’s still a relatively low-risk, high-reward approach for the Browns.