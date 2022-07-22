NFL Transactions: Friday 7/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed WR Victor Bolden. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived WR Jared Smart

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DE Carlo Kemp. (NFLTR

Dolphins

Giants

Lions

  • Lions signed DL Isaiah Buggs. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed NT John Penisini on the retired list. 

Packers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived DT Byron Cowart. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots placed WR Malcolm Perry on the retired list

Rams

Ravens

Titans

  • Titans signed second-round CB Roger McCreary. (NFLTR)

