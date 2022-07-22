NFL Transactions: Friday 7/22

Browns
- Browns signed fourth-round DT Perrion Winfrey. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed QB Josh Rosen. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed WR David Bell on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed TE Maxx Williams on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed WR Victor Bolden. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived WR Jared Smart.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DE Carlo Kemp. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed DB Elijah Campbell on the non-football injury list.
- Dolphins placed DB Byron Jones on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants released OT Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed CB Gavin Heslop.
Lions
- Lions signed DL Isaiah Buggs. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed NT John Penisini on the retired list.
Packers
- Packers placed TE Robert Tonyan, WR Christian Watson, OL Elgton Jenkins, K Mason Crosby, DL Dean Lowry, RB Kylin Hill, DL Hauati Pututau, OLB Randy Ramsey and RB Patrick Taylor on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones and LB Caliph Brice on the non-football injury list.
- Packers waived TE Eli Wolf.
Patriots
- Patriots waived DT Byron Cowart. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed WR Malcolm Perry on the retired list
Rams
- Rams placed CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Travin Howard, S Quentin Lake and RB Kyren Williams on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed LT Ronnie Stanley, OLB Tyus Bowser, CB Marcus Peters, RB J.K. Dobbins, RB Gus Edwards and S Ar’Darius Washington on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed second-round CB Roger McCreary. (NFLTR)
