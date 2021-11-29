NFL Transactions: Monday 11/29

Bills
- Bills signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed LS Charley Hughlett on the COVID-19 list.
- Browns placed practice squad FB Johnny Stanton on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated DL Rashard Lawrence to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated WR Marcus Kemp from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed OT Terence Steele on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys designated DT Neville Gallimore to return from injured reserve.
- Cowboys activated DB Darian Thompson from the practice squad injured list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed OT Kyle Murphy on the COVID-19 list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released WR John Brown from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated Joe Flacco from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated CB Ifeatu Melifonwu from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed CB Parnell Motley to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed RB J.J. Taylor on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve
Raiders
- Raiders placed LS Trent Sieg on the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders activated DB Jordan Brown from the COVID-19 list.
Ravens
- Ravens signed QB Chris Streveler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released QB Kenji Bahar from their practice squad.
- Ravens placed DB Kevon Seymour on the COVID-19 list.
Saints
- Saints signed LB Sharif Finch to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed CB Tre Brown and OT Jamarco Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed G Phil Haynes to their active roster.
- Seahawks activated CB Nigel Warrior from injured reserve.
- Seahawks elevated RB Josh Johnson and CB Gavin Heslop to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed OLB T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DT Montravius Adams off of the Saints’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed S Kevin Byard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated LB Joe Jones from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans released QB Deshone Kizer from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings placed CB Patrick Peterson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington activated TE Logan Thomas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed T Sam Cosmi on injured reserve.
- Washington elevated OL Jon Toth to their active roster.
