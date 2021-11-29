NFL Transactions: Monday 11/29

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bills released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from their practice squad. 

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs activated WR Marcus Kemp from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to their practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed WR Cody Core and DB Chris Milton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins released C Evan Boehm and LB Kobe Jones from their practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots placed RB J.J. Taylor on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots designated K Quinn Nordin to return from injured reserve

Raiders

  • Raiders placed LS Trent Sieg on the COVID-19 list.
  • Raiders activated DB Jordan Brown from the COVID-19 list.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed QB Chris Streveler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released QB Kenji Bahar from their practice squad.
  • Ravens placed DB Kevon Seymour on the COVID-19 list.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans placed S Kevin Byard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Titans activated LB Joe Jones from the COVID-19 list.
  • Titans released QB Deshone Kizer from their practice squad. 

Vikings

Washington

  • Washington activated TE Logan Thomas from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Washington placed T Sam Cosmi on injured reserve. 
  • Washington elevated OL Jon Toth to their active roster. 

