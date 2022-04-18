NFL Transactions: Monday 4/18

49ers
- 49ers signed DL Kemoko Turay. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed TE James O’Shaughnessy. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year extension. (NFLTR)
- Browns re-signed DT Sheldon Day. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Stephen Weatherly.
- Browns re-signed ERFA WR Ja’Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn.
Chargers
- Chargers re-signed ERFA OT Storm Norton. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed CB Stephon Gilmore. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Vincent Taylor. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets re-signed ERFA DB Javelin Guidry, DB Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed ERFA WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed ERFA LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived DB Kareem Orr. (NFLTR)
- Rams re-signed ERFA ILB Travin Howard. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Miles Boykin. (NFLTR)
- Ravens re-signed ERFA QB Tyler Huntley, C Trystan Colon, LB Kristian Welch and LS Nick Moore.
Saints
- Saints re-signed RB Dwayne Washington. (NFLTR)
