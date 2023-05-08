NFL Transactions: Monday 5/8

49ers
- 49ers signed QB Brandon Allen, DE Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears waived OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles, and TE Damien Caffrey. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed TE Stephen Carlson, EDGE D’Anthony Jones, OL Josh Lugg and DB Bralen Trahan. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed S Kareem Jackson. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed 17 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Cody Chrest, CB Tyler Richardson, RB Titus Swen and WR Braxton Westfield.
Eagles
- Eagles waived S Andre Chachere. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Tre Flowers. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed seventh-round DL Jordon Riley. (NFLTR)
- Giants DB Terrell Burgess reverted to the team’s PUP list after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR seventh-round WR Grant DuBose.
- Packers signed LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie.
- Packers waived LS Jack Coco. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed fourth-round OL Chandler Zavala. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed third-round LB Trenton Simpson and fourth-round DE Tavius Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived DE Levi Brown.
- Ravens signed DB Jaquan Amos. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed LBs Jermaine Carter and Neville Hewitt.
Vikings
- Vikings signed fifth-round DL Jaquelin Roy. (NFLTR)
