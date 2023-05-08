NFL Transactions: Monday 5/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles, and TE Damien Caffrey. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed TE Stephen Carlson, EDGE D’Anthony Jones, OL Josh Lugg and DB Bralen Trahan. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed 17 undrafted free agents. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived WR Cody Chrest, CB Tyler Richardson, RB Titus Swen and WR Braxton Westfield.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed seventh-round DL Jordon Riley. (NFLTR)
  • Giants DB Terrell Burgess reverted to the team’s PUP list after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)

Packers

  • Packers signed WR seventh-round WR Grant DuBose.
  • Packers signed LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie.
  • Packers waived LS Jack Coco. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers signed fourth-round OL Chandler Zavala. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed fifth-round DL Jaquelin Roy. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply