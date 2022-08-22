NFL Transactions: Monday 8/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

  • Bills traded OL Cody Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals waived WR Marcell Ateman.

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Jaguars

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints waived DB Jordan Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings released WR Albert Wilson. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings waived DL Julian Taylor with an injury designation. 
  • Raiders traded QB Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)

