NFL Transactions: Monday 8/22

49ers
- 49ers signed S Tashaun Gipson. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived WR Austin Mack with an injury designation.
Bengals
- Bengals waived WR Jaivon Heiligh, WR Jack Sorenson, and TE Scotty Washington. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills traded OL Cody Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Tavon Austin and P Matt Haack. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos claimed RB Devine Ozigbo off waivers from the Saints. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived DL Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived P Joseph Charlton, S Luther Kirk, OT Wyatt Miller, CB Parnell Motley and TE Marcus Santos-Silva. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed OLB Cam Gill and G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived WR Marcell Ateman.
Chargers
- Chargers activated LB Kenneth Murray from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived K James McCourt and G Cameron Hunt.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived CB Brandin Dandridge, DB Nasir Greer, and OL David Steinmetz. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived WR D.J. Montgomery and DT Caeveon Patton. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders activated TE Logan Thomas from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed TE Jake Hausmann.
- Commanders placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on injured reserve.
- Commanders released RB Alex Armah from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles waived WR Lance Lenoir.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived OLB Wyatt Ray. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived OL Beau Benzschawel, CB Shabari Davis , TE Grayson Gunter, OLB Wyatt Ray and WR Lujuan Winningham. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released WR Marvin Hall.
- Jaguars released DE Jeremiah Ledbetter from injured reserve with a settlement.
Packers
- Packers waived TE Dominique Dafney from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived OT Austen Pleasants.
- Panthers waived LB Khalan Tolson with an injury designation.
Raiders
- Raiders traded QB Nick Mullens to the Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Tae Davis. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Jaylon Moore.
Saints
- Saints waived DB Jordan Brown from injured reserve with a settlement.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OT Adrian Ealy. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived OT Jordan Tucker.
Titans
- Titans waived WR Terry Godwin, LB Justin Lawler, DB Shakur Brown, and DB Shyheim Carter. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings released WR Albert Wilson. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived DL Julian Taylor with an injury designation.
