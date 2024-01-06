NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/6

49ers
- 49ers activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed TE Ross Dwelley on injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated S Tayler Hawkins and RB Jeremy McNichols to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed CB Greg Stroman Jr. to their active roster.
- Bears elevated OL Doug Kramer and CB Christian Matthew to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated CB Sidney Jones and WR Stanley Morgan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated RB Leonard Fournette to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated DB Devon Key to their active roster.
- Broncos activated OT Alex Palczewski from injured reserve.
- Broncos signed DB Art Green to their active roster.The
- Broncos placed OT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns elevated K Riley Patterson and S Vincent Gray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated DL Leki Fotu from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DL Ben Stille to their active roster.
- Cardinals elevated WR Dan Chisena and OL Jackson Barton to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers placed LB Justin Hollins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed LB Ty Shelby to their active roster.
- Chargers elevated DL Christopher Hinton and OL Austen Pleasants to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DT Matt Dickerson and QB Chris Oladokun to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated S Sean Chandler and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Buddy Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated LB Jerome Baker from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed LB Bradley Chubb on injured reserve.
- Dolphins elevated LB Melvin Ingram and DB Ethan Bonner to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Tristin McCollum to their active roster.
Falons
- Falcons elevated DB Natrone Brooks to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated T Yodny Cajuste and K Mason Crosby to their active roster.
- Giants signed QB Jacob Eason and TE Tyree Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed S Jason Pinnock on injured reserve
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated WR Christian Kirk from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed WR Jamal Agnew on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets signed RB Xazavian Valladay, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, OL Chris Glaser and DL Bruce Hector to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed QB Zach Wilson, OL Jake Hanson and TE Jeremy Ruckert on injured reserve.
- Jets elevated FB Nick Bawden and K Austin Seibert to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions activated DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DL Alim McNeill from Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions elevated DL Tyson Alualu and FB Jason Cabinda to their active roster.
- Lions re-signed TE Anthony Firkser to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers activated TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed S Rudy Ford on injured reserve.
- Packers elevated WR Grant DuBose to their active roster.
- Packers waived DB David Long.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated K Matthew Wright and G Deonte Brown to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots signed TE La’Michael Pettway to their active roster.
- Patriots placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Matthew Butler to their active roster.
- Raiders placed TE Michael Mayer on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders elevated WR Keelan Cole and S Jaydon Grant to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated LB Olakunle Fatukasi and QB Dresser Winn to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated G Tommy Kraemer and RB Jordan Mims to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DTs Austin Faoliu and Matthew Gotel to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Johnny Johnson III to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans signed S Matthew Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed WR Colton Dowell on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated LB Tae Crowder and DB Kendall Sheffield to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Lucky Jackson to their active roster.
- Vikings placed WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve.
- Vikings elevated CB Jaylin Williams and CB Joejuan Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
