NFL Transactions: Saturday 1/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos elevated DB Devon Key to their active roster.
  • Broncos activated OT Alex Palczewski from injured reserve.
  • Broncos signed DB Art Green to their active roster.The 
  • Broncos placed OT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve.

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falons

  • Falcons elevated DB Natrone Brooks to their active roster.

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed TE La’Michael Pettway to their active roster.
  • Patriots placed TE Hunter Henry on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to their active roster.

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated DTs Austin Faoliu and Matthew Gotel to their active roster.

Texans

Titans

Vikings

