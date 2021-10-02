NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/2

49ers
- 49ers activated DL Maurice Hurst from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated LB Curtis Robinson and OL Austin Schlottmann to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Pierre Desir to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated CB Rashard Robinson and TE Codey McElroy.
- Buccaneers waived DL Khalil Davis.
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated LB Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated S Chris Banjo and OL Eric Smith to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts placed G Quenton Nelson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and QB Brett Hundley to the active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Malik Turner from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated RB Nick Ralston, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DT Austin Faoliu and DT Justin Hamilton to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated C Cameron Tom to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles activated CB Josiah Scott and OL Jack Driscoll from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated WR John Ross from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated OL Jonotthan Harrison to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets waived RB Josh Adams. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated S Ashtyn Davis and S Sharrod Neasman from injured reserve.
- Jets elevate OL Isaiah Williams to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated K Ryan Santoso to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated WR Equanimeous St. Brown to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated S Kenny Robinson and RB Rodney Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots elevated DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams activated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams elevated RB Buddy Howell and LB Justin Lawler to their active roster.
- Rams waived DB J.R. Reed.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Kenny Stills and OT Jordan Mills to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated OL Will Clapp from injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated TE Colby Parkinson and OT Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve.
- Seahawks placed RB Rashaad Penny on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated WR Cody Thompson to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated WR Cody White and OT Chaz Green to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn and DB A.J. Moore from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevate LB Hardy Nickerson and QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans elevated FB Tory Carter and DL Amani Bledsoe to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Washington
