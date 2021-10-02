NFL Transactions: Saturday 10/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

  • Bills elevated CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster.

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply