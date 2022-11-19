NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/19

Bengals
- Bengals activated DT D.J. Reader from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated P Drue Chrisman and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster.
Bears
- Bears elevated RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated WR Tanner Gentry and CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated LB Harvey Langi and WR Brandon Johnson to their active roster.
- Broncos signed OT Quinn Bailey to their active roster.
- Broncos activated LS Jacob Bobenmoyer from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns activated DE Chase Winovich from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns placed OL Michael Dunn on injured reserve.
- Browns elevated DB Mike Brown and LB Jermaine Carter to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Corey Clement to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated TE Stone Smartt from the non-football injury list.
- Chargers elevated K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp and WR Cornell Powell to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated DE Kameron Cline and TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed RB J.D. McKissic on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed TE Armani Rogers on injured injured reserve.
- Commanders elevated LB Nathan Gerry to their active roster.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated G Dakoda Shepley to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated OL Ryan Neuzil and WR Frank Darby to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants activated G Shane Lemieux from injured reserve.
- Giants elevated TE Lawrence Cager to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets elevated DL Tanzel Smart and OL Conor McDermott to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions activated WR DJ Chark from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived S JuJu Hughes.
- Lions elevated WR Stanley Berryhill to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers activated S Jeremy Chinn from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to their active roster.
- Panthers waived LB Arron Mosby.
- Panthers elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB T.J. Carrie to their active roster.
Patriots
- Patriots placed P Jake Bailey on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed P Michael Palardy to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams elevated OT A.J. Arcuri and G Jeremiah Kolone to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed WR Jacob Harris to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated CB Daryl Worley to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints signed G Yasir Durant and DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster.
- Saints elevated RB David Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived TE J.P. Holtz and TE Nick Vannett.
Texans
- Texans activated DL Michael Dwumfour from injured reserve.
- Texans elevated DB Cobi Francis and DB Will Redmond to their active roster.
- Texans waived DL Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed TE Nick Muse to their active roster.
- Vikings waived OLB Benton Whitley.
- Vikings elevated CB Tay Gowan to their active roster.
