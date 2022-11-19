NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DL Joe Gaziano to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers activated TE Stone Smartt from the non-football injury list.
  • Chargers elevated K Cameron Dicker and OT Foster Sarell to their active roster. 

Chiefs

  • Chiefs elevated WR Marcus Kemp and WR Cornell Powell to their active roster. 

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders elevated CB Tyler Hall to their active roster. 

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed TE Nick Muse to their active roster.
  • Vikings waived OLB Benton Whitley.
  • Vikings elevated CB Tay Gowan to their active roster.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply