NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/10

49ers
- 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and DB Dontae Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated WR John Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Quinn Bailey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated G Netane Muti and LB Harvey Langi to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated S Mike Brown and LB Tae Davis to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated LB K.J. Britt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.
- Chargers placed TE Richard Rodgers on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated S Raheem Layne and DL Christopher Hinton to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR James Washington from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed CB Anthony Brown on injured reserve.
- Cowboys elevated OL Aviante Collins to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR Freddie Swain to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated LB Christian Elliss to their active roster.
- Eagles activated CB Avonte Maddox from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed QB Logan Woodside off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants elevated CB Zyon Gilbert and DL Ryder Anderson to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated OLB K’Lavon Chaisson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars elevated LB Ty Summers to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Marcell Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed G Ross Pierschbacher to their active roster.
- Lions placed CB Chase Lucas on injured reserve.
- Lions elevated LB Jarrad Davis and CB Jarren Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated DE Henry Anderson from the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived CB Tae Hayes.
Raiders
- Raiders waived G John Simpson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed C Hroniss Grasu to their active roster.
Ravens
- Ravens activated S Marcus Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens waived RB Mike Davis.
- Ravens activated RB J.K. Dobbins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed CB Daryl Worley on injured reserve.
- Ravens elevated QB Anthony Brown and S Ar’Darius Washington to their active roster.
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated LB Jon Rhattigan from the PUP list.
- Seahawks elevated RB Godwin Igwebuike and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers activated K Chris Boswell from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived K Matthew Wright.
Texans
- Texans elevated QB Jeff Driskel and WR Jalen Camp to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed WR Chris Conley, LB Jack Gibbens and DB Greg Mabin to their active roster.
- Titans waived DL Larrell Murchison and O Jordan Roos.
- Titans placed LB David Long on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated WR Racey McMath and DB Josh Thompson from injured reserve.
- Titans elevated RB Julius Chestnut and DB Davontae Harris to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Cameron Dantzler from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed DL Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve.
- Vikings elevated S Myles Dorn and CB Tay Gowan to their active roster.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!