NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated LB K.J. Britt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers elevated WR Deven Thompkins and S Nolan Turner to their active roster. 

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply