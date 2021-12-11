NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/11

49ers
- 49ers elevated RB Brian Hill, CB Saivion Smith, S Jarrod Wilson and WR River Cracraft to their active roster.
- 49ers placed RB Trenton Cannon and CB Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated LBs Keandre Jones and Austin Calitro to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated LB Charles Snowden to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris, DT Brandin Bryant and DT Eli Ankou to their active roster.
- Bills activated OL Jon Feliciano from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills waived OL Jamil Douglas.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated CB Bryce Callahan, CB Michael Ojemudia and LB Micah Kiser from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed OLB Malik Reed on the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns activated LB Jacob Phillips from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Ja’Marcus Bradley.
- Browns elevated WR/KR JoJo Natson, CB Herb Miller and S Jovante Moffatt to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed LB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated LB Ben DeLuca, LB Emeke Egbule, and WR Jason Moore to the active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed DB Chris Lammons on injured reserve.
- Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle and CB Josh Jackson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DE Randy Gregory and DT Neville Gallimore from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived DT Justin Hamilton.
- Cowboys elevated S Darian Thompson, TE Ian Bunting and RB JaQuan Hardy to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons activated TE Hayden Hurst from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster.
- Falcons waived RB Wayne Gallman.
- Falcons elevated S Shawn Williams to their active roster.
Giants
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and DB Jarren Williams to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Elijah Moore on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated CB Brandin Echols from injured reserve.
- Jets elevated WR Vyncint Smith, WR D.J. Montgomery, TE Dan Brown and DE Ronnie Blair to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions placed CB Mark Gilbert and CB Ifeatu Melifonwu on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed LB Tavante Beckett on practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Lions elevated CB Parnell Motley, CB Corey Ballentine, LB Curtis Bolton, DL Bruce Hector, RB Craig Reynolds, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, and TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster.
- Lions signed RB Rodney Smith to their active roster.
- Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated OL Cameron Erving from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Pathers activated OLB Frankie Luvu from the COVID-19 list.
- Panthers elevated RB Reggie Bonnafon and OL Patrick Omameh to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Will Compton to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated CB Trayvon Mullen and DT Darius Philon from injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated WR Tyron Johnson, LB Javin White and RB Trey Ragas to their active roster.
- Raiders waived DT Damion Square.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Darrell Henderson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams placed CB Robert Rochell on injured reserve.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated OT David Sharpe and CB Robert Jackson to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints activated DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Siants elevated G James Carpenter, LB Chase Hansen, WR Kevin White, WR Easop Winston and TE Ethan Wolf to their active roster
Seahawks
- Seahawks placed S Jamal Adams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks promoted DB Gavin Heslop.
- Seahawks elevated LB Edmond Robinson to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans elevated DB Grayland Arnold and DL Chris Smith to their active roster.
- Texans signed WR Damon Hazelton to their practice squad.
- Texans placed RB Jaylon Samuels on practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Titans
- Titans activated WR Julio Jones, WR Racey McMath and S Dane Cruikshank from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived S Brady Breeze.
- Titans placed TE Tommy Hudson on injured reserve.
- Titans elevated WR Cody Hollister and DL Kevin Strong to their active roster.
Washington
- Washington placed CB Darryl Roberts and DE James Smith-Williams on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed G Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve.
- Washington signed C Jon Toth to their active roster.
