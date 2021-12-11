NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bears

  • Bears elevated LB Charles Snowden to their active roster.

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Chargers

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

Giants

Jets

  • Jets placed WR Elijah Moore on the injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets activated CB Brandin Echols from injured reserve. 
  • Jets elevated WR Vyncint Smith, WR D.J. Montgomery, TE Dan Brown and DE Ronnie Blair to their active roster. 

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Texans

  • Texans signed WR Phillip Dorsett to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Texans elevated DB Grayland Arnold and DL Chris Smith to their active roster.
  • Texans signed WR Damon Hazelton to their practice squad.
  • Texans placed RB Jaylon Samuels on practice squad COVID-19 list.
  • Titans

Washington

