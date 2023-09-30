NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/30

49ers
- 49ers elevated WR Willie Snead and DB Kendall Sheffield. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears elevated DB A.J. Thomas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals elevated TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated LB Ben Niemann and RB Dwayne Washington to their active roster.
Browns
- Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker and TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated CB Keenan Isaac and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated RB Corey Clement and DL Eric Banks to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed C Corey Linsley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed S JT Woods on the Non-Football Illness list.
- Chargers signed S Dean Marlowe and S AJ Finley to their active roster.
- Chargers elevated WR Keelan Doss and LB Andrew Farmer to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated LB Cole Christiansen to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts signed WR K.J. Hamler to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts elevated G Ike Boettger and WR Amari Rodgers to their active roster.
- Colts released CB Darren Hall from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated RB Derrick Gore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed C Brock Hoffman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated LB Malik Jefferson and TE Sean McKeon to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Robbie Chosen to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins elevated DE Chase Winovich to their active roster.
- Dolphins signed LB Cameron Goode to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons elevated DL Timmy Horne to their active roster.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated WR Jacob Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets released K Austin Seibert from their practice squad.
- Jets elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated CB Dicaprio Bootle and S Matthias Farley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated DT Jeremiah Pharms to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders released DE Chandler Jones. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed LB Kana’i Mauga to their active roster.
- Raiders placed LB Curtis Bolton on injured reserve.
- Raiders activated CB Tyler Hall and LB Malik Reed to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Kyle Van Noy to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OLB David Ojabo on Injured Reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens elevated RB Melvin Gordon III and WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints elevated DB Johnathan Abram and DB Cameron Dantzler to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
Texans
- Texans signed DT Khalil Davis and OT Austin Deculus to their active roster.
- Texans released DB DeAndre Houston-Carson. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Derek Rivers to their practice squad
- Texans elevated OL Geron Christian and Jimmy Morrissey to their active roster.
Titans
- Titans elevated DB Shyheim Carter and TE Kevin Rader to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR N’Keal Harry to their active roster. (NFLTR)
