NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns elevated QB P.J. Walker and TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated CB Keenan Isaac and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers placed C Corey Linsley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed S JT Woods on the Non-Football Illness list.
  • Chargers signed S Dean Marlowe and S AJ Finley to their active roster.
  • Chargers elevated WR Keelan Doss and LB Andrew Farmer to their active roster.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated DB Tristin McCollum and P Braden Mann to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons elevated DL Timmy Horne to their active roster.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets signed DL Tanzel Smart to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jets released K Austin Seibert from their practice squad.
  • Jets elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated DT Jeremiah Pharms to their active roster.

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

  • Titans elevated DB Shyheim Carter and TE Kevin Rader to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply