NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/11

49ers
- 49ers activated RB Trey Sermon from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed RB Josh Hokit and DB Luq Barcoo on practice squad COVID-19 list.
- 49ers activated DB Deommodore Lenoir from the COVID-19 list.
Bears
- Bears signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals designate WR Auden Tate to return from injured reserve. (NFTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DE Marquiss Spencer to a futures contract.
- Broncos activated OT Calvin Anderson and DB Nate Hairston from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey and OT Elijah Nkansah to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated DT Malik Jackson from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated OLB Shaquil Barrett and K Jose Borregales from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve.
- Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived LB Joe Walker.
- Cardinals release DT Matt Dickerson and LB Tahir Whitehead from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed seven players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts activated S Andrew Sendejo from the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR Cody Core, CB Javaris Davis, OT Adam Pankey and OT Kion Smith to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Alex Bachman to a futures contract.
Jaguars
- Jaguars activated LB K’Lavon Chaisson, G Brandon Linder, OT Cam Robinson, LB Chapelle Russell, P J.K. Scott, and DB Andrew Wingard from the COVID-19 list.
Lions
- Lions released WR Geronimo Allison, G Parker Ehinger, TE Nick Eubanks, OT Darrin Paulo, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman and TE Ross Travis from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated G/T Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Packers released T Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DE Austin Larkin and OL Austen Pleasants to futures deals. (NFLTR)
- Panthers activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from the COVID-19 list.
Patriots
- Patriots placed CB Jalen Mills on the COVID-19 list.
- Patriots activated CB Myles Bryant from the COVID-19 list.
- Patriots signed RB Malcolm Perry to a futures contract.
Raiders
- Raiders activated LB Marquel Lee and DT Kendal Vickers from the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders designated LB Nicholas Morrow for return from injured reserve.
- Raiders placed DT Darius Philon on injured reserve.
- Raiders released LB Will Compton. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DL Isaiah Buggs, TE Daniel Helm and LB Justin March-Lillard to their practice squad.
- Raiders released WR Javon Wims and LB Asmar Bilal from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed C Drake Jackson to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
- Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed QB Blake Bortles, WR Kevin White, C Cohl Cabral, DT Malcolm Roach, DB Bryce Thompson and TE Ethan Wolf to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed 12 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed 12 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed RB Jeremy McNichols to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans signed LB Kobe Jones and DB Chris Williamson to futures contracts.
Washington
- Washington signed CB Corn Elder and RB Jonathan Williams to contract extensions. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed FB Alex Armah and RB Reggie Bonnafon to futures contracts.
