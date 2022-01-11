NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/11

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals designate WR Auden Tate to return from injured reserve. (NFTR)

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated OLB Shaquil Barrett and K Jose Borregales from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed CB Richard Sherman on injured reserve. 
  • Buccaneers signed WR John Hurst to their practice squad. 

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs designated DE Joshua Kaindoh to return from injured reserve.
  • Chiefs signed seven players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Colts

Dolphins

Giants

Jaguars

Lions

Packers

  • Packers activated G/T Billy Turner from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Packers released T Adrian Ealy from their practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed 12 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Texans

  • Texans signed 12 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Titans

Washington

