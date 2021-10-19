NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Giants

Jaguars

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed placed OLB Chase Winovich on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed DB Myles Bryant to their active roster. 
  • Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to their practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Ravens

Saints

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings released RB Ameer Abdullah. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings activated RB Kene Nwangwu from injured reserve.  

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply