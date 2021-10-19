NFL Transactions: Tuesday 10/19

Bears
- Bears placed DB Deon Bush on injured reserve.
- Bears placed LB Robert Quinn on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DB Teez Tabor to their active roster.
- Bears signed RB Chris Thompson to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Alexander Johnson and OLB Andre Mintze on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos released WR David Moore.
- Broncos signed ILB Curtis Robinson and ILB Barrington Wade to their active roster.
- Broncos signed LB Pita Taumoepenu to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed RB Kareem Hunt and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed RB John Kelly to their active roster.
- Browns activated WR Ja’Marcus Bradley from the practice squad injured list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived OL John Molchon.
- Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster.
- Buccaneers re-signed WR Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DL Josh Mauro to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Shilique Calhoun to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released C Darryl Williams from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts elevated K Michael Badgley to their active roster.
- Colts activated QB Sam Ehlinger from injured reserve.
- Colts placed WR Parris Campbell on injured reserve.
- Colts waived QB Jacob Eason and DT Chris Williams. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed S Jordan Lucas and CB Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived RB Nick Ralston.
- Cowboys released DB Isaiah Johnson from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Vince Biegel to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released LB Shaquem Griffin from the unit.
Giants
- Giants placed LT Andrew Thomas and WR C.J. Board on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR Dante Pettis and OT Korey Cunningham to their active roster.
- Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney, OT Derrick Kelly and WR Travis Toivonen to their practice squad.
- Giants released G Cole Banwart and TE Jake Hausmann from their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released K Josh Lambo. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released OL Rashaad Coward. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed LB Aaron Adeoye to their practice squad.
- Packers released CB Quinton Dunbar from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed P Ryan Winslow to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed P Brandon Zylstra on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed RB Reggie Bonnafon to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed placed OLB Chase Winovich on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed DB Myles Bryant to their active roster.
- Patriots signed K Riley Patterson to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed RB Jake Funk and TE Johnny Mundt on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Buddy Howell and CB Donte Deayon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OL James Carpenter and LB Joe Thomas to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed LT Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed RB Le’Veon Bell to their active roster.
- Ravens signed G James Carpenter and ILB Joe Thomas to their practice squad.
- Ravens released OLB Chris Smith from their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints designated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed LB Lakiem Williams to the practice squad.
- Saints signed RB Lamar Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed G Forrest Lamp to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released DE Whitney Mercilus. (NFLTR)
- Texans released WR/KR Andre Roberts. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed LB Connor Strachan to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans placed CB Caleb Farley and WR/KR Cameron Batson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated S Brady Breeze from injured reserve.
- Titans waived P Johnny Townsend.
Vikings
- Vikings released RB Ameer Abdullah. (NFLTR)
- Vikings activated RB Kene Nwangwu from injured reserve.
Washington
- Washington signed K Chris Blewitt and LB De’Jon Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington released WR Kelvin Harmon and S Cole Luke from their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!