NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DB Keidron Smith to their practice squad.
  • Broncos released S Dallin Leavitt from their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed LB Vi Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers released LS Evan Deckers from their practice squad.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers designated LB Tanner Muse to return from injured reserve.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Dolphins

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed QB EJ Perry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

Lions

  • Lions waived K Riley Patterson.
  • Lions activated QB Hendon Hooker from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Steelers

Titans

  • Titans signed G Jordan Roos and C James Empey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Vikings

