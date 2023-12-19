NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/19

Bills
- Bills designated DT DaQuan Jones to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Keidron Smith to their practice squad.
- Broncos released S Dallin Leavitt from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Chris Williams to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB Vi Jones to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers released LS Evan Deckers from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR Daniel Arias from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers designated LB Tanner Muse to return from injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed LB Darius Harris to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed CB Tony Brown and WR Isaiah McKenzie on the suspended list. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed RB Tyler Goodson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DE Zach McCloud, WR Jaydon Mickens and WR Juwann Winfree to their practice squad.
- Colts released G Lewis Kidd from their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed LS Tucker Addington to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated RB Chris Brooks from injured reserve.
- Dolphins waived LB Jason Pierre-Paul. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived DL Travis Bell. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB EJ Perry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed DE Quinton Jefferson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived K Riley Patterson.
- Lions activated QB Hendon Hooker from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived EDGE Justin Houston. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed OT Badara Traore to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots placed CB J.C. Jackson on the non-football illness list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed RB Kevin Harris to their active roster.
- Patriots signed DB William Hooper and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed DT Marquan McCall. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams designated RB Ronnie Rivers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed RB Melvin Gordon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed RB Keaton Mitchell on Injured Reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers designated DB Elijah Riley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DB Jalen Elliott to their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed G Jordan Roos and C James Empey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings designated LB Jordan Hicks to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
