NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/7

Bears
- Bears released LB Rashad Smith from their practice squad.
Bills
- Bills waived OT Bobby Hart. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated OT Tommy Doyle from the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos waived RB LeVante Bellamy from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed TE David Njoku on the COVID reserve list. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed TE Miller Forristall to their active roster.
- Browns activated LS Charley Hughlett from the COVID-19 list.
- Browns signed TE Ross Travis to their practice squad.
- Browns activated FB Johnny Stanton from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
- Browns released G Tristen Hoge from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LS Garrison Sanborn. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals elevated LB Joe Walker to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed LB Nate Hall to their practice squad.
- Cardinals waived RB Tavien Feaster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated OT Terence Steele, TE Blake Jarwin and WR T.J. Vasher from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated WR Robert Foster from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphin signed C Cameron Tom to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Cornell Armstrong to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released DB Chris Williamson and OL Rick Leonard from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed DB Ka’dar Hollman on the practice squad injured list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB B.J. Emmons to their practice squad.
- Jaguars released RB Jordan Wilkins from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived S Jarrod Wilson.
- Jets signed RB Austin Walker.
- Jets signed K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to their practice squad.
- Jets released WR Keelan Doss from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers elevated QB Kurt Benkert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DE Darryl Johnson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed RB Jacques Patrick to their practice squad.
- Panthers released WR Matt Cole from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived WR J.J. Koski. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived WR Kenny Stills and DT Malcolm Roach. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed WR Kevin White to their practice squad
Seahawks
- Seahawks released DB Elijah Benton from their practice squad.
Titans
- Titans activated S Kevin Byard from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings activated CB Patrick Peterson from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Washington signed LB Milo Eifler off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.
