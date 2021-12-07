NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Browns placed TE David Njoku on the COVID reserve list. (NFLTR)
  • Browns signed TE Miller Forristall to their active roster.
  • Browns activated LS Charley Hughlett from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Browns signed TE Ross Travis to their practice squad.
  • Browns activated FB Johnny Stanton from the practice squad COVID-19 list. 
  • Browns released G Tristen Hoge from their practice squad. 

  • Dolphin signed C Cameron Tom to their practice squad.

  • Jaguars signed RB B.J. Emmons to their practice squad.
  • Jaguars released RB Jordan Wilkins from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Packers elevated QB Kurt Benkert to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad.

  • Washington placed LB Khaleke Hudson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Washington signed LB Milo Eifler off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.

