NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Buccaneers designated OT Josh Wells to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers signed TE David Wells to their practice squad.

  • Jets signed OL Chris Glaser to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

  • Lions signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed DB Saivion Smith on the practice squad injured list. 

  • Vikings signed OLB Benton Whitley off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed DB Myles Dorn to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

