NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/19

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns released S Richard LeCounte III from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers designated OT Josh Wells to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed TE David Wells to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders signed FB Alex Armah to their practice squad.
- Commanders released OT Christian DiLauro from their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated DE Tarell Basham to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed LB Trey Flowers and CB Nik Needham on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed OL Chris Glaser to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed DB Saivion Smith on the practice squad injured list.
Packers
- Packers designated WR Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Kawaan Baker to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers designated QB Sam Darnold and DT Bravvion Roy to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed DB Gavin Heslop to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Raleigh Webb from the Ravens’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LB Ron’Dell Carter to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders designated DB Anthony Averett and WR D.J. Turner to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Easop Winston to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed OLB Benton Whitley off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed DB Myles Dorn to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
