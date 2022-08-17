NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/17

Bears
- Bears DB Michael Joseph, DB Jayson Stanley and LB Javin White reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Bengals
- Bengals signed CB Javaris Davis. (NFLTR)
- Bengals waived CB Bookie Radley-Hiles.
Browns
- Browns signed OT Wyatt Miller. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived WR Tarvell Harris.
- Browns OT Elijah Nkansah reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers OT Jonathan Hubbard and DE Joe Ozougwu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived DE Jessie Lemonier. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed S Derwin James to a four-year, $76.4 million extension. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys DB Kyron Brown, TE Ian Bunting and WR Ty Fryfogle reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Dolphins
- Dolphins DB Tino Ellis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Eagles
- Eagles WR Lance Lenoir, DB Jared Mayden and DB Jimmy Moreland reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Falcons signed WR KeeSean Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released WR Tyshaun James and DL Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Giants
- Giants WR Austin Proehl reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Jaguars
- Jaguars released DT Malcom Brown. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions DB Brady Breeze reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Packers claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed S De’Vante Cross. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Malik Taylor with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Packers TE Dominique Dafney reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Josh Watson. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released TE Ryan Izzo.
Raiders
- Raiders traded DB Tyree Gillespie to the Titans. (NFLTR)
- Raiders activated DT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner from injured lists. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams WR Warren Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Saints
- Saints claimed OT Derrick Kelly off of waivers from the Jets.
- Saints placed DT Jaleel Johnson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived LB T.D. Moultry from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Raiders traded DB Tyree Gillespie to the Titans. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived TE Briley Moore.
Vikings
- Vikings WR Thomas Hennigan and DT Tyarise Stevenson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
