NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/17

Bears

Bengals

Browns

  • Browns signed OT Wyatt Miller. (NFLTR)
  • Browns waived WR Tarvell Harris.
  • Browns OT Elijah Nkansah reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers OT Jonathan Hubbard and DE Joe Ozougwu reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Cardinals

Chargers

Cowboys

  • Cowboys DB Kyron Brown, TE Ian Bunting and WR Ty Fryfogle reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins DB Tino Ellis reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed WR KeeSean Johnson. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released WR Tyshaun James and DL Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with injury settlements.

Giants

  • Giants WR Austin Proehl reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Jaguars

Lions

  • Lions DB Brady Breeze reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams WR Warren Jackson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers waived LB T.D. Moultry from injured reserve with a settlement.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings WR Thomas Hennigan and DT Tyarise Stevenson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

